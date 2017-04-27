Senior Muslim Brotherhood Member Calls To Storm Egyptian Embassies Worldwide

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.
On April 26, 2017, senior Muslim Brotherhood member 'Izz Al-Din Dwedar called for a global wave of demonstrations by Egyptians to protest the death sentences meted out to members of the movement in Egypt.
In a Facebook post,[1] Dwedar, who belongs to the hardline faction of the Muslim Brotherhood, proposed May 3 as a possible date for the global wave of protests or "intifada of pressure," as he called it. He suggested that Egyptians living abroad should "protest [outside] Egyptian embassies and lay siege to them, and steadily escalate [their actions], up to and including raiding the embassies in some countries, disrupting their work and occupying them if possible, in order to raises awareness to our cause."
'Izz Al-Din Dwedar
Dwedar's Facebook post
