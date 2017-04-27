social-media social-media social-media login options options
Senior Muslim Brotherhood Member Calls To Storm Egyptian Embassies Worldwide

April 27, 2017

On April 26, 2017, senior Muslim Brotherhood member  'Izz Al-Din Dwedar called for a global wave of demonstrations by Egyptians to protest the death sentences meted out to members of the movement in Egypt.

In a Facebook post,[1] Dwedar, who belongs to the hardline faction of the Muslim Brotherhood, proposed May 3 as a possible date for the global wave of protests or "intifada of pressure," as he called it. He suggested that Egyptians living abroad should "protest [outside] Egyptian embassies and lay siege to them, and steadily escalate [their actions], up to and  including raiding the embassies in some countries, disrupting their work  and occupying them if possible, in order to raises awareness to our cause." 

