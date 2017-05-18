Report: Malian Jihad Group Ansar Dine Stones Couple For ‎Adultery ‎

On May 17, 2017, the Malian news website Kibaru.ml reported that the jihadi group Ansar Dine had stoned to death a couple in the Taglit area in Kidal, northern Mali. The incident took place the previous day, when armed men from the group led the accused man and woman to a public location to carry out the sentencing. The couple had apparently had a child outside of marriage and were convicted of adultery.

In March, Ansar Dine merged with other jihadi groups in the Sahel into a new entity, Group for Supporting Islam and Muslims (GSIM), which pledged allegiance to Al-Qaeda.[1]