Pro-ISIS Posters Celebrate Quetta, Pakistan Church Attack, Threaten Christmas Attacks

On December 17, 2017, shortly after the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed that day's responsibility for an attack by two suicide bombers at a church in Quetta, Pakistan that killed at least nine and wounded nearly 60,[1] a pro-ISIS Telegram channel shared a poster of what appears to be the interior of the destroyed church with the addition of a militant, with the text: "We promised we would make your holidays hell, you got a taste..."[2] The message is a reference to several pro-ISIS channels that have recently distributed posters threatening attacks during Christmas and the end-of-year holidays.[3]

Following are several other posters released on December 17, 2017, on various Telegram channels. One poster shows a jihadi fighter looking toward the skyline of a Western city, with text that reads: "Horror after horror and war after war on the enemies of God."[4]

Another poster shows a crowd of people marked as a target, with sketches of a gun, a knife, and a bomb, and featuring several previously released pro-ISIS posters promising attacks during the holidays. The text reads: "Islamic State Caliphate. Soon in the Christmas" and "Blow them up or slaughter them or shoot them."[5]

The following posters, labelled "Mujahid Media," feature a still image from an ISIS video of a beheading, with the text "Fate of the spies" (WARNING: GRAPHIC) and a scene of militants training, with text stating "Coming at you" and noting that they "will not forget Palestine."[6]

Another poster reads: "Rise against the Kuffar [unbelievers]."[7]

Another poster, titled "Lone Wolves,"[8] features a long quote from a speech by the late ISIS spokesman Abu Muhammad Al-Adnani calling for supporters to kill unbelievers wherever they find them and by any means.[9]