Pro-ISIS Media Outlets, Supporters Launch 'We Have Not Forgotten You' Campaign, Vowing To Free Prisoners

print
January 20, 2021


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

January 26, 2021

ISIS's A'maq Agency Releases Infographic Detailing ISWAP's Attacks In Nigeria During 2020

January 26, 2021

Stepping Up Attacks On Turkish Forces In Syria, Jihadi Group Ansar Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Claims Retaliatory Attack Killing Turkish Soldier In Idlib

January 26, 2021

ISIS Supporters Celebrate Recent Attacks In Baghdad, As Group Intensifies Its Operations In Iraq

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More