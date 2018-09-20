Pakistani Cleric Maulana Anwarul Haq: The Killing Of Blasphemers Has Been Ordered

print
September 20, 2018


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

April 13, 2020

ISIS In West Africa Military Commander: Ongoing Military Campaign Has Not Achieved Objectives, 'Soldiers Of The Caliphate Will Chase Down The Unbelievers And Fight Them Everywhere'

April 13, 2020

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Celebrates Recent Kabul Attack On Sikh Temple As Revenge On India

April 13, 2020

Al-Qaeda Affiliate Group for Support of Islam and Muslims (GSIM) Claims Killing 30 In Raid On Malian Base

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More

What the Arab and Muslim world is saying about the coronavirus crisis - "Bridging the Language Gap" - MEMRI

Contribute Subscribe