Following Losses In Mosul, ISIS Supporters Downplay Loss Of Territory

In recent months, the Islamic State (ISIS) has suffered a series of battlefield defeats, resulting in the loss of sizeable territory and many fighters. The campaign to retake the Iraqi city of Mosul from ISIS, which began in October 2016, has increased pressure on ISIS leaders and supporters, forcing them to shift their propaganda narrative. Whereas between 2014 and 2016, ISIS propaganda presented a boastful tone that portrayed the organization as a massive caliphate set to spread to many countries, in recent months, the messaging has changed substantially. ISIS members and supporters are forced to excuse battlefield losses and dismiss gloating by their rivals. The explanations provided for ISIS losses in Mosul and elsewhere are also meant to raise morale among fighters on the ground and the supporters in general.

An analysis of posts and articles on Telegram and elsewhere shows two main approaches to these developments: The first is to downplay the loss of ISIS territory, with writers arguing that faith, adherence to jihad, and loyalty to Allah and His believers are more important than controlling this or that territory. Other writers add that the war in Mosul is a war of attrition, and that eventually the enemy will tire and the scales will tip in favor of ISIS. The writers also use terminology that helps minimize the significance of the losses in Mosul such as "distancing" (inhiyaz) or "tactical withdrawal" (insihab taktiki)[1] in order to imply that this isn't a defeat, but rather a tactical move instead.

The second approach relates to Islamic theology, and treats the losses in Mosul as "a test to withstand" (ibtila').[2] Writers using these arguments say that Allah tests Muslim believers with suffering and disasters in order to see which of them remain unquestioningly faithful, and which are "hypocrites" who betray their faith in dire times. Some writers compare the battle of Mosul to the Battle of the Trench – a campaign in early Islam that pitted several different forces against the first Muslims in Al-Medina (see below). This message sent to the fighters in Mosul and ISIS supporters everywhere is that their faith is currently being tested, and that the more they adhere to Islam and its rules, and to the path of jihad, the better their future will be, and the more grand victories they will attain.

This report will review examples of the justifications and explanations of ISIS losses in Mosul, as expressed in posts on Telegram and articles by Al-Battar and Al-Wafa' – media organs associated with ISIS.



A bridge in Mosul destroyed in a coalition bombing

Writers Call The Battle Of Mosul A War Of Attrition, Downplay Temporary Loss Of Territory

Several ISIS supporters downplay the organization's withdrawal from large areas in Mosul, claiming that this is part of a long-term war of attrition (istinzaf). One writer claimed that "the Shi'ite army and the Crusaders," meaning the Iraqi army and forces from the international anti-ISIS coalition, are suffering blows that will eventually subdue them, as has happened in the past: "In a little over three months of fighting on the left side of Mosul, and close to one month in its surroundings – the Shi'ites suffered attrition, and what attrition it was. They were forced to halt their campaign twice on the left side of the city due to their forces suffering heavy losses."[3]

Pro-ISIS Telegram user 'Abd Al-Wahhab Al-Tamimi argued that ISIS does not consider this a campaign of strategic importance, but rather a minor, unimportant event that was taken into consideration as part of long-term planning. He wrote: "It seems that the Islamic State planned to turn the battle of Mosul into a 'black hole' or an arena of bloodshed in order to cause attrition to government forces without attributing much import to loss of territory. This, in order to preserve momentum and in anticipation that in the future, they [Iraqi forces] will collapse, particularly after withdrawing most forces from hot areas, just as [the Iraqi government] transferred many units and forces from southern Iraq in order to beef up the ranks in the battle of Mosul. The main difference in the balance of this battle is that the government and coalition view the battle of Mosul as the biggest and most important campaign for them, while the Islamic State views it as a campaign meant to realize long-term goals, and sees it as one of many rounds [of fighting]."[4]



ISIS fighters in Mosul watching a video produced by the organizaton to boost morale among its men

One pro-ISIS Telegram channel shared a post by a user called "Military Commentator" who addresses ISIS fighters in Al-Jazirah province, asking them to prepare to a similar offensive as the one in Mosul.[5] This writer also uses the term "war of attrition" to describe ISIS's campaign in the city. He wrote: "Gentlemen, your brothers in Mosul are rubbing the Shi'ites' noses in the dirt of the alleyways of Mosul; they are pounding them in a withering war of attrition despite the bombings and airstrikes that destroy the city's neighborhoods, killing innocent people." He added: "I urge you to prepare your weapons and plan meticulously and patiently until the right moment arrives. When your enemy reaches the peak of its attrition and weakness in Mosul, then you can speak your piece and your blessed turn will arrive, from the east and the west, and with Allah's help you will be like lightning striking your enemies."

The Telegram channel Tashlita shared a post claiming that the fact that so many forces banded together to fight ISIS in Mosul is a massive achievement in itself: "It is as though this is a war in which both sides are of equal force: A war between the Islamic State and a global Crusader, Jewish, Shi'ite, Arab coalition. If the Islamic State is removed from this or that neighborhood, then they [the coalition] celebrate and ululate in joy. This in itself is a grand victory."[6]

An October 2016 article titled "The Little Battle of Dabiq" recently reposted to the Telegram channel of the Al-Wafa' media foundation.[7] The article's author, Gharib Al-Sururiyyah, argued that the loss of this or that territory is irrelevant, and that ISIS is not supported by Allah in order to defend "this building or that stone," but because it works to implement monotheism on earth. He wrote: "The commanders [who were killed] will be replaced by other commanders. Allah will grant us better weapons than those [destroyed]. The land belongs to Allah and He will bequeath it to whomever He chooses from among His worshippers; not on the basis of taking over parcels of land, but by carrying out jihad against the enemies of Allah and adhering to the shari'a of the Prophet Muhammad." He added: "Everyone knows that the caliphate state controls widespread territory. Withdrawing from some of them, whether it is a city of a province, due to considerations it sees as correct, does not mean that it was defeated or weakened, since we have grown accustomed to our state carrying out surprises that delight every Muslim believer faster than its enemies could imagine." He continued: "The Islamic State has proven its strength thanks to Allah. We can hear their cries of joy on enemy media outlets. This proves the level of pain they are holding back... Once they regain even a few kilometers [controlled by] the [Islamic] State, their shame is revealed!"

The Al-Battar media foundation also published an article stating that Mosul is not mere territory, but rather "the engine that powers the tenets of religious faith," meaning that Mosul should not be viewed as a purely geographic strategic territory, but rather as a religious-ideological entity. The article, titled "Mosul, A Road Leading Nowhere,"[8] was penned in October 2016 and was recently republished.[9] The author, Hatim Al-Somali, argues that the enemy errs in thinking that capturing Mosul is the way to eliminate ISIS: "The enemy turns towards Mosul, thinking that it is the path to eliminating the Islamic State ideologically and physically. But the enemy is wrong to think this way, just as it has erred in the past. Mosul is not the engine of the Islamic State, nor the fuel powering its wars. Mosul is the engine of the tenets of Islamic faith... Even if the enemy takes cities from it [ISIS], it will not take away its faith and determination, and cannot steal its strength or nobility."

Withstanding The Test – Allah Tests His Believers On The Path To Victory

Many writers also explained the losses of Mosul by arguing that Allah was testing the faith and adherence of His believers. The central idea behind this argument is based on the understanding that the path towards a utopian Islamic caliphate goes through trials, tests, disasters, and woes. Thus, for example, one pro-ISIS channel argued that "the Islamic State is at the dawn of its trials. There is no victory without adherence and trials. This is just the beginning."[10]

The Telegram channel Wahj Al-Jazrawiyyen shared a post widely addressing the issue of the tests and trials that ISIS fighters face in Mosul, and arguing that ISIS's enemies "mockingly ask – where is your caliphate...?! Where is [your conquest] of Rome...?! Where is Dabiq[11]...?! And moreover, where are the cities that you controlled until recently...?! You wish to reach Rome and Byzantium as their jets circle above you...! The hypocrites wish to delay the mujahideen with false rumors at the height of the crusader campaign. This is the way of the hypocrites in every era." Rasheed says that Muslim hypocrites (munafiqin) attempted to dash the mujahideen's spirits during the Battle of the Trench (also known as the Battle of the Confederates),and added: "The Al-Ahzab raid was a major blow to Muslims, and sparked conflict between them. But, in all honesty, it was a great gift, and effectively cleared the path for Muslim victories. A few years later, Mecca was conquered, followed by the Arabian Peninsula." He added: "Withstanding tests and disagreements is a gift, and prepares one to soar. The caliphate of today marches on the same path as the companions of the Prophet, and the savior imams." [12]



A post by ISIS supporter Hamza Al-Dawlawi also compared the experience of early Muslims to the current situation of the mujahideen in general, and those in Mosul in particular. He wrote: "The Prophet Muhammad's state was also established on the blood and severed limbs of the chosen men, the companions of the Prophet, after withstanding trials and tribulations. Subsequently, Allah enabled them to control half of the earth. Today, Allah tests the believers in order to examine people's words and actions in order to separate the faithful from the hypocrites. He will defend the [caliphate] soldiers and grant them victory after they withstand this trial." [13]

The Telegram channel of Abu Abd Al-Rahman shared a post by the Al-San'ani Foundation for Media urging the mujahideen in Mosul to hang on, since Allah is testing them: "Oh, keepers of the flame who adhere to the truth... There is no escaping withstanding this trial. This is Allah's order, and cannot be replaced. Through you, [Muslims] are being tried." [14]

The Al-Wafa' media foundation reposted an October 2016 article titled "Mosul and the Battle of Al-Ahzab" by a writer calling himself "A Yemeni Proud of My Islam," comparing wars waged by the Prophet Muhammad and his companions in the early days of Islam to the war being waged against ISIS in Mosul and elsewhere. He stresses that today, as in the past, many parties (Ahzab) banded together to fight the Islamic State. He focuses particularly on the Battle of the Trench, where the Quraysh and other tribes united to fight the new Muslims who were fortified in Al-Medina. The article's central message is the importance of withstanding trials, since the suffering and trials that afflict the believers on the way will be followed by victories and peaceful lives. He wrote: "Muslims suffered the worst kinds of damage and material and moral trials at the hands of the Quraysh tribe for the 13 years they spent in Mecca. However, their patients, steadfastness, and struggle doubled the spread of Islam and the success of the proselytizing for monotheism." He added: "This high morale by the believers and their adherence to their steadfast position comforted them during their disasters and strengthened their loyalty to Muslims and rejection of the idolaters and their ilk. A new period for Muslims began during the emigration to the prophetic Al-Medina – a period of establishment and the laying of the first cornerstones of the Islamic State." [15]