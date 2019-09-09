Media Reports In Somalia, Saudi Arabia, And UAE Following Appointment Of Former Al-Jazeera Journalist Fahad Yasin To Head Of Somalia Security Apparatus: Qatar’s Man In Somalia Has Connections to Al-Qaeda Affiliate Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen

On August 22, 2019, the official Somali news agency reported on a leadership reshuffle in the upper echelons of the country's security apparatus, "at the instruction of the ministers of defense, internal security, and justice, and with the agreement of a vast majority [of government ministers]." Among other things it was reported that Fahad Yasin Haji Dahir was promoted from deputy commander of the security apparatus to commander of the security apparatus and of national intelligence.[1]

Former Al-Jazeera journalist Fahad Yasin Haji Dahir (above) was recently appointed head of the security apparatus in Somalia (Source: Alarabiya.net, July 24, 2019)

The appointment of Yasin, who previously worked as a journalist with the Qatari Al-Jazeera channel, sparked numerous reactions and criticism both within the Somali media and in other countries' media, mainly in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which oppose Qatar. In these reports the appointment of Yasin, who is described as "Qatar's man in Somalia," is presented an extreme example of Qatar's takeover of the state apparatuses in Somalia. It is noteworthy that the appointment was announced just a few days after the visit to Somalia of Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani during which he met with Prime Minister of Somalia, Hassan Ali Khayre.

In recent years, many articles about Fahad Yasin have appeared in Somali opposition newspapers and in the Saudi and UAE media, claiming that he has connections to Islamic organizations and to the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Al-Shabab organization, and also alleging that he has close connections with Qatar. It should be noted that on July 22, 2019, The New York Times reported on a telephone conversation that was intercepted between the Qatari ambassador to Somalia and a businessman close to the emir of Qatar, in which the businessman said about the attack in Bosaso, whose purpose was to drive the UAE out of Somalia, "The bombings and killings, we know who are behind them," and added, "Let them kick out the Emiratis, so they don't renew the contracts with them and I will bring the contract here to Doha."[2]

According to the reports published over the years in the Saudi and Somali press, Fahad Yasin was a member of extremist Salafi organizations in Somalia, such as Al-Itihaad Al-Islami (AIAI), and after it disbanded, also of Al-I'tisam Bil Kitab Wal Sunnah, as well as of the Muslim Brotherhood. Some of the reports claimed that as a member of the Muslim Brotherhood Yasin forged close connections with the theologian Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, and in that way a relationship developed between him and the Qatari intelligence apparatus, which subsequently recruited him. For several years Yasin worked as a journalist with the Qatari Al-Jazeera channel where he was appointed to the position of head of the Somalia Desk. After that he worked at the Al-Jazeera research center in Somalia, which according to reports was a cover for his work with Qatari intelligence. The reports state that in accordance with instructions from Qatari intelligence, Yassin developed connections with Somali politicians and helped them with their election campaigns, among other ways by means of funding from Qatar. In 2012 he assisted in the election campaign of former Somali President Sheikh Hassan Mohamed, who was re-elected. He then assisted in the campaign of Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, who was elected president of Somalia in 2017. In the same year, Farmajo appointed Yasin as his bureau chief. In 2018, Farmajo appointed him deputy commander of the security apparatus, in place of Colonel Abdallah Abdallah who was dismissed from his position.[3]

Following his dismissal, Abdallah Abdallah filed a lawsuit against Yasin and against the commander of the security apparatus, Hussein 'Uthman Hussein, claiming that he had evidence of the close connections between the two men and the Al-Shabab organization during the years 2014-2015, and 2016-2017. He stated that the two prevented the Somali intelligence services from taking action against Al-Shabab.[4]

The above is a copy of the lawsuit filed by Abdallah Abdallah against Fahad Yasin and the head of the intelligence services.

Suspicions about Yasin's activity also arose in Kenya. On August 21, 2018, a Kenyan newspaper reported that the Kenyan government was investigating how Fahad Yasin had acquired a Kenyan passport and identity card, which he used when he traveled abroad. The article claimed that the details on the Kenyan documents in Yasin's possession were not the same as those on his Somali documents.[5]