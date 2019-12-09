Jihadis Praise Pensacola Shooter For "Act Of Heroism"

Jihadis have reacted with enthusiasm to the shooting attack by Saudi cadet Muhammad Al-Shamrani at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, lauding him as a martyr for Islam.[1] Three U.S. Navy sailors were killed when Al-Shamrani opened fire on December 6, 2019, with a handgun, in a classroom building on the naval base. Al-Shamrani was killed after two deputies exchanged fire with him. A 21-year-old second lieutenant in the Saudi Arabian air force and a student naval flight officer, he had been training at the Florida base for two years.

On December 7, 2019, on a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) chat room on the messaging app Rocket.Chat, an admin published a poster showing an American soldier carrying a wounded comrade against the backdrop of an apocalyptic scene of a burning U.S. city, with the comment: "Florida is just the beginning."[2]



The above poster appeared on a pro-ISIS poster on a Rocket.Chat chat room on the day following the attack.

Similarly, the Rocket.Chat account for the Al-Qaeda-affiliated news agency Global Islamic Media Front (GIMF) posted a translation of the last tweet sent out from Al-Shamrani's account, adding: "May Allah accept him as a martyr, raise his stature and place him in the highest paradise."[1]



The above post praising Al-Shamrani was published on the GIMF Rocket.Chat account.

In a Telegram post published on December 8, 2019, Egyptian-born preacher Ahmad Al-Qa'qa', who is affiliated with the Syrian jihadi group Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), praised Al-Shamrani as "a hero from the lions of the Islamic ummah," and asked Allah to accept him as a martyr.



In the above post on Telegram HTS preacher Ahmad Al-Qa'qa' praises Al-Shamrani as a hero.

Al-Qa'qa's post reads: "While we follow the heroic acts of the mujahideen in Syria, there is a hero from the lions of the Islamic ummah whose heroic story we need to follow. The Muslim youth Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, one of the students training in the Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida, killed four American military personnel and wounded seven others, before he was killed. May Allah accept him. If an act of heroism like this took place every day, many things would have changed. So Allah, accept him among the martyrs."[3] It should be noted that according to media reports, the actual toll of the shooting attack was three dead and eight wounded.[4]

Al-Qa'qa' is active in the Idlib area. In 2018 he ran a Ramadan preaching campaign under the auspices of the HTS Da'wah (Preaching) and Guidance Office, which included lectures delivered to locals throughout the Idlib area, with the aim of "propagating the spirit of jihad" among the local populace, especially children.[5]