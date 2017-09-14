Jihadi Social Media Account Review – (JSM-AR): Mexican Supports ISIS On Facebook, Tries To Contact Extremist Cleric Ahmad Musa Jibril Via Whatsapp

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies.

Platform(s): Facebook

Type of account: Pro-ISIS

Account name(s): Muhammad David Qayyim

Additional information: According to his Facebook profile, Qayyim lives in Mexico. He recently left a review for a company for which he claims to work, Listen Trust Jobs, which is located in the city of Hermosillo in northwest Mexico.

Sharing of jihadi content: Qayyim has shared official ISIS photos, as well as graphics featuring quotes by the late Yemeni-American extremist cleric Anwar Al-'Awlaki. On September 13, 2017, he asked a British extremist with ties to ISIS about how he can get in touch with Ahmad Musa Jibril, an American extremist cleric who is followed by many jihadi militants and supporters.[1]

Screenshots and excerpts:

Muhammad David Qayyim.

On July 23, a British extremist whose username is Abdulrahman Mosh posted a recent photo of Ahmad Musa Jibril.

On September 13, Qayyim commented on the post asking: "Is he still banned from social media? Is there anyway to contact him?" Mosh responded: "I think some contact him through WhatsApp but I heard he does not always respond." Qayyim answered: "SubhanAllah I wish to have the chance to txt him Im in Mexico closed [sic] to the usa border."

On September 10, Qayyim posted a few official ISIS photos and wrote: "SubhanAllah! E. #Syria #Russia|n armored vehicle destroyed by an #ATGM while firing at our Mujahideen in W. #DeirEzzor."

On September 10, Qayyim wrote: "Brothers did any of you have a Telegram Link to the news agency that post haqq [truth] about our Mujahideen in Iraq and Ash Sham [Syria]? Please provide me the link inbox."

On September 8, Qayyim posted a doctored image of a militant about to behead a Buddhist. He wrote: "In Sha Allah Soon!"

On September 8, Qayyim shared a graphic that was originally posted by a British national, Hamza Siddiq, who was arrested for comments he made on social media regarding the Manchester bombing terror attack.[2] The graphic features a quote from the Qur'an: "Never will the Jews nor the Christians be pleased with you..." It also includes a quote by Ahmad Musa Jibril: "If the West or their slaves are pleased with you, then something is seriously wrong with you."

On August 31, Qayyim shared a photo from the pro-ISIS group Media Studies Center. He wrote: "More than 1700 Muslimeen killed by USA alone in Raqqa with the support of Taghut [tyrant] rulers in Muslim lands! War planes that bombed our Brothers land and resupply in Muslim Countries like Saudi Arabia Turkey among others. Our Rulers have united with the Kuffar to attack the believers. This needs to stop! Taghut rulers in Muslim lands need to go, human laws need to be replaced by Shariah. Stop this pieces of shit!!!!!" The original post from Media Studies Center discusses the civilian death toll due to the airstrikes of the U.S.-led coalition under the heading "WAR ON RAQQA."

On May 20, Qayyim shared some official ISIS photos and wrote: "Only in Dar Ul Islam [lands of Islam]. Aspect of Men's Da'wah [preaching] in #Hawijah City - Conducting Quran Memorization courses."

In August 2017, Qayyim left a review for Listen Trust Jobs: "Best place to work at! Thanks for the opportunity of being part of the Listen Trust Family."

The company, Listen Trust Jobs is located in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Location of Listen Trust Jobs.