Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): On Instagram, Pro-ISIS Woman In Syrian Detention Camp Advises Fellow Detainees To Remain There Because Smugglers Cannot Be Trusted; 'Staying In The Camps Is Tantamount To Jihad,' 'Patience Is Our Way To Victory'

print
July 30, 2020


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

July 31, 2020

Afghan Taliban Leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada In Eid Al-Adha Message: 'We Are On The Threshold Of Establishing An Islamic Government'

July 31, 2020

ISIS Weekly Condemns Muslim Brotherhood For Its Stance On ISIS Attack Against Egyptian Army In Sinai

July 30, 2020

ISIS's Khurasan Province Claims 15 Shi'ite Casualties In Bomb Attack On Bus In Afghan City Of Herat

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More

HELP BRIDGE THE LANGUAGE GAP – DONATE TO MEMRI’S 2020 SUMMER CAMPAIGN

Contribute