Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Instagram, Facebook, Telegram Accounts Spread Teachings Of Incarcerated Saudi Sheikh Who Gave Money To Abu Musab Al-Zarqawi, Was Spiritual Advisor To 9/11 Hijacker, Sanctioned Suicide Bombings

print
September 2, 2020


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

September 03, 2020

Pro-Al Qaeda Author: Democracy, French And Iranian Hegemony, Are The Cause Behind Lebanon's Crises; The Islamic Caliphate Is The Solution

September 03, 2020

Pro-Al Qaeda Woman Author Calls On Muslims To Assassinate Rulers Who Support The UAE-Israel Peace Deal

September 03, 2020

HTS Claims It Arrested Leader Of French-Speaking Jihadi Group For Operating Independent 'Mini-Administration'

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More

HELP BRIDGE THE LANGUAGE GAP – DONATE TO MEMRI’S 2020 SUMMER CAMPAIGN