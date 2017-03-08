Issue 7 Of ISIS's German-Language Magazine 'Rumiyah' Instructs Lone Wolves To Kill German And Austrian 'Apostate' Imams Listed In Article

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On March 7, 2017, the seventh issue of ISIS's magazine Rumiyah was released on various Telegram channels in several languages. The German-language version of the magazine called on lone wolves to kill "apostate" imams in an article titled "Kill the infidel imams in Germany and Austria." The article specifically mentions the following "apostate" imams: Abdul Adhim Kamouss, an Imam in Berlin of Moroccan origin; Hesham Shashaa, an imam at the Darul Quran mosque in Munich; Omar Al-Rawi, Vienna City Councilman and Member of the Council Committee on European and International Affairs; and Aiman Mazyek, Secretary-General of the Central Council of Muslims in Germany.

"Kill the infidel imams in Germany and Austria"

"The apostate Aiman Mayzek"

"The apostate Abdul Adhim Kamouss"

"The apostate Hesham Shashaa"

"The apostate Omar al-Rawi"