Islamic State (ISIS) Claims Killing 90 Nigerian Government-Backed "Militiamen" In Borno State

print
June 12, 2020


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

June 12, 2020

Leader Of Jihadi Military Group Malhama Tactical Reveals Group Works With Ahrar Al-Sham, HTS, Popular Resistance Brigades, Welcomes Turkey's Presence In Syria

June 12, 2020

Islamic State (ISIS) Claims Killing 90 Nigerian Government-Backed "Militiamen" In Borno State

June 12, 2020

Al-Qaeda Article Credits The Success And Spread Of Jihad To The Group's Military And Media Strategies

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More

FOLLOW TRANSLATIONS FROM THE MIDDLE EAST MEDIA ON PROTESTS ACROSS THE U.S.

Contribute