ISIS's A'maq Agency Releases Video Showing Berlin Attacker Anis Amri Swearing Fealty To Baghdadi, Urges 'Monotheists' In Europe To Attack 'Crusaders'

On December 23, 2016, A'maq, the news agency of the Islamic State (ISIS), released a short video featuring Anis Amri, the Tunisian national who rammed a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and wounding dozens, swearing fealty to ISIS and urging "monotheists" all over the world and in Europe to immigrate to the Islamic State and also to carry out attacks where they are located.

In the video, which was posted on the agency's website,[1] Amri appeared wearing a sweater and recording a video of himself reciting the vow of fealty to the Caliph of the Islamic State, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, noting that he will always obey the orders regardless of whether he is at ease or in hardship, and that he will implement the religion of Allah and fight Allah's enemies.

Amri, who was killed earlier today in a shootout with police in Milan, Italy, then addressed the "crusaders." Describing them as "pigs," he said: "By the name of Allah, we have come to slaughter you. You bombard Muslims. The monotheists have a nation behind them and their blood will never be in vain. Allah permitting, their blood will not be in vain. We are a nation behind them, and we will [seek] vengeance for them. Allah permitting, you will drink from the same glass [from which we have drunk] and you will taste our might. Our glass is bitter and our might is vigorous."

Calling on the "monotheists" all over the world to immigrate to the Islamic State or to carry out attacks where they are located, he said: "Oh brothers, immigrate and wage jihad for the sake of Allah, support this religion. Everyone should do what he can. Every person should support the religion with whatever he can. Those who are able to immigrate should immigrate; those who can carry out local attacks should do so, and those who are in Europe should fight those pigs crusaders."

Amri concluded with a prayer to Allah to help him kill "the infidels" and asked Him to bring down their airplanes, to sink their ships, and to allow Muslims to seize their military assets.