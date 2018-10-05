ISIS Weekly Provides Tips On Arson

print
October 5, 2018


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

April 27, 2020

In First Appearance Since Designated Terrorist By U.S., Leader Of Pro-Al-Qaeda Group In Syria, Sami Al-'Uraydi Praises Foreign Fighters, Urges Them To Remain Steadfast

April 27, 2020

Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Launches Ramadan Campaign In Syria, Posts Video Featuring Istanbul-Based Charity

April 27, 2020

Issue Three Of ISIS Magazine Sawt Al-Hind Recommends Five Methods For Indian Muslims To Use To Kill Non-Muslims, Ex-Muslims

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More

What the Arab and Muslim world is saying about the coronavirus crisis - "Bridging the Language Gap" - MEMRI

Contribute Subscribe