ISIS Video Shows Children Beheading, Shooting Men Accused Of Espionage

On January 8, 2017, the media office of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Al-Khayr province, Syria, released a video showing children beheading and shooting men accused of spying for the Kurds. The video, titled "He Revived Me With His Blood," was posted on the ISIS-affiliated leading jihadi forum Shumoukh Al-Islam, and identified one of the children as Khattab Al-Qamishly, a 13-year-old who left his family to join ISIS.

Speaking throughout the video about his experience living in ISIS-controlled areas, unlike his family, who had lived in different areas ruled by the Syrian regime, the Kurds, and the Free Syrian Army, Khattab says that he disobeyed his father, who had asked him go a regime-controlled area, and decided to join his brother Abu Al-Bara, an ISIS fighter who was killed in an airstrike. Khattab said the emir of his brother's group has been taking care of him since his brother's death.

Addressing Muslims, Khattab asked: "Why are you staying in the land of unbelief? The Free Syrian army, the [Syrian] regime, and the PKK will not help you. Only repenting before Allah will help you. I now live with my Muslim brothers and I feel happy, and despite the airstrikes, I feel pleased." Khattab then addressed the "apostate" members of his family saying: "Allah willing, if you don't repent, we will cut off you heads and the Islamic State is coming for you."

The video then showed three men accused of espionage, being shot and beheaded by children after they had admitted to being recruited by the Kurds to work against ISIS.

The video ended with a scene of Khattab, who beheaded one of the alleged spies, standing inside an amusement park, and addressing those who killed his brother, those who still fight against his brothers, and the "entire nation of unbelief," saying: "These were our [amusement park] rides before you destroyed them. Today, with Allah's blessing, we bear the concerns of the ummah and we have become aware of the reality of the conflict. Our playgrounds have become battlegrounds and we play with the heads of these apostates. We certainly know that the road to Rome will be on the skulls of those [apostates]."

Source: shamukh.net/vb, January 8, 2017