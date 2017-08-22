ISIS Video Calls On Muslims Of South-East Asia To Immigrate And Join The Jihad In Marawi

On August 21, 2017, the ISIS media outlet "Al-Hayat Media Foundation" released the third episode in its series titled "Inside the Caliphate."[1] This episode is dedicated to the group in Marawi, Philippines, where ISIS fighters still hold parts of the city after three months of battle against the Philippine Army supported by a U.S.-led training, logistics, and intelligence mission. Recently, in their communications campaigns, ISIS and ISIS supporters have chosen to highlight their activities in the Philippines where the group has had some success on the ground in contrast with losses in Syria and Iraq.

The seven-minute video was distributed on ISIS channels on Telegram, with the hashtag #Alhayat_Inside. It is comprised of combat footage and other videos filmed by ISIS fighters in Marawi, with slick animated titles. The video, released in Arabic and English,[2] features three fighters making short speeches in which they promise to conquer Rome, and call upon Muslims of South-East Asia to immigrate and join ISIS in Marawi.

Aerial footage of Marawi city, a caption reads: "Liberated by Allah's grace."

The video presents the ISIS belief that it is because of the unity and piety of the Muslim fighters in South-East Asia that the Muslims there have regained their honor through jihad: "The winds of jihad, winds that swept through to remove the era of humiliation that lingered over the region as a result of the taghut [false gods] governments' concerted efforts to subjugate the Muslims."

The religious war on Christianity and paganism is highlighted, with footage of ISIS fighters in Marawi desecrating a church. Fighters knock down, stomp on, and smash with hammers a large crucifix and various statues of saints in the church. They also tear up pictures of Pope Francis and former Pope Benedict XVI, saying, "You kuffar [unbelievers], remember this: We will be in Rome, inshallah, we will be in Rome inshallah."

The video includes footage from the inside of a church that is being destroyed.

Footage of bombings is captioned: "America does not liberate" and "It can only obliterate."

The video also accentuates American and Australian support in the Philippines, and denounces the "tyranny and hypocrisy" of the U.S. which, they say, is fighting Islam all over the world. The voiceover states: "America is continually being drawn into the lands of the Muslims all over the globe to be weakened and to bleed to death at the hands of the believers."

The voiceover for the entire video is recorded by an ISIS media operative[3] against a background of Anasheed (acapella Islamic songs) that includes a new song in English praising the fighters and martyrs in Marawi: "Holding firm to the rope of Allah are the brothers in Marawi. Engraved in their hearts is their love for their Lord, and for him they continue to bleed."

Combat footage shows the Emir of ISIS in Marawi, Isnilon Hapilon, and praises those fighters who died as martyrs in combat.

The texts of the following three speeches are based on the subtitles provided in the video and were lightly edited for clarity.

A fighter named Abu Jandal, filmed as he helps to destroy a church, addresses the West: "You unbelievers remember this; we will be in Rome [shows a portrait of the Pope and hits it]."

A second fighter, Abu Abdallah Al-Marawi, calls upon the people of the Philippines and its soldiers: "Oh people of the Philippines, when will you cease to be pleased with lies? We have killed hundreds of your soldiers and many were left injured. Your government is spending much to wipe out the mujahidin, and they are allocating funds in order to destroy Marawi, and the reality is that they are stealing your wealth. Oh soldiers, Oh soldiers of the Philippines! You will not benefit from your medals and salaries if they will be exchanged for hellfire. Look at those who were killed from amongst you. What benefit has Duterte brought them now that they are dead? … Nothing! Nothing! Who is the All-Powerful? None is All-Powerful except Allah."

The last fighter shown, Abdul-Yaman al-Marawi, calls for Muslims to immigrate and join ISIS in the Philippines: "And this is a message which we direct to our Muslim brothers in East-Asia, specifically those in Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, and Singapore: come forth to the land of jihad. Perform hijra. Come forth to the land of Islam in Marawi."

The video presents Marawi as a new land of jihad.