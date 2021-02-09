ISIS Supporters Threaten Hamas In Clip On Telegram

print
February 9, 2021


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

February 09, 2021

In Long Essay, Indian Jihadi Urges Fellow Muslims To Join Kashmir-Based Ansar Ghazwatul Hind: 'If The Muslims Of India Will Stand Up, The Oppression On Kashmir Will Eventually Stop'

February 09, 2021

Syria-Based Jihadi Group Ansar Al-Tawhid Releases Video Highlighting Sniping Operations, Including Gunning Down Russian Officer

February 09, 2021

Editorial In Issue 12 Of ISIS Magazine 'Sawt Al-Hind' Warns Pakistani Army: 'We Have Come To Slaughter You'; 'Soon Your Heads Will Roll Under The Feet Of The Mujahideen'

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More