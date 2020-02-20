ISIS Supporters Incite Prisoners To Target Guards In France, Belgium And The Netherlands

On February 18, 2020, a message was posted in French on the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Rocket.Chat platform on the techhaven.to website,[1] urging Muslims jailed in France to target their prison guards. The post specifically addresses prisoners at the [redacted],[2] the largest prison in Europe, inciting them to recruit new ISIS fighters, attack the guards, kill the head warden [redacted], and slit the throat of the prison's imam, who is referred to as an apostate. The author of the message mentions weapons and refers the reader to an "old tutorial" he wrote explaining how to make a blade in jail. No details were provided about where to find the tutorial. The post, published with an illustrative photograph of the entrance to [redacted] Prison, also provides a contact email address.



The above image shows the original French text of the message published on techhaven.to website.

The post, translated into English here, reads: "Call for the monotheist brothers, the supporters and the soldiers of the Islamic State incarcerated in #France especially at [redacted]; what are you waiting for, my brothers, to attack the prison guards and the head warden and all the dogs who mistreat you? Jihad does not stop even if you are behind bars! Place your trust in Allah and find a solution to get weapons or blades, follow my old tutorial to make blades in jail, and forget this life of misery, set your mind only on paradise and forgiveness of Allah!! And don't forget to hide your smartphones and [regular] phones before going out to the yard! And know that [redacted] is the best place to recruit new fighters for ISIS. Spot former drug dealers, robbers, and make them repent. Guide them, my brothers!

"And don't forget to slit the throat of the dirty apostate, the imam of the prison, the dog who sold his religion to please the unbelievers of #France. Massacre him, kill that dog, make an example out of him!! Be firm in your worship my brothers! So go forth and don't think about your loved ones, your wives or your money. Glory to Allah, even if Allah grants us a thousand years, a hundred thousand years on earth, it is insignificant in the face of the Hereafter, the Hereafter is infinite. Either you get Heaven, or you get Hell for eternity.

"Allah said in Surah At-Tawbah (9) verse 24: Say, 'If your fathers, your sons, your brothers, your wives, your relatives, wealth which you have obtained, commerce wherein you fear decline, and dwellings with which you are pleased are more beloved to you than Allah and His Messenger and jihad in His cause, then wait until Allah executes His command. And Allah does not guide the defiantly disobedient people.' Glory be to Allah. In this verse, Allah has cited everything that could hold one back; we have no excuse."



The above post was also published on the techhaven.to website, in response to the earlier post, shown above.

On February 19, 2020, in response to the post on Rocket.Chat, a user wrote a message in English urging Muslims to emulate the act of Belgian national [redacted], who perpetrated an attack targeting policemen in Liege on May 29, 2018,[3] for which ISIS claimed responsibility. Herman is believed to have been radicalized while serving a jail sentence. The message reads: "The brother [redacted] aka [redacted], from drug dealing to Jihad for the sake of Allah! Follow his path brothers in France, Belgium, Netherlands! In prison you got time to think! So don't waste it! It's time to repent from disbelief and apostasy! Jihad is the way! So, join the Islamic state." The post was published with a picture of Herman.