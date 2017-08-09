ISIS Raqqa Announces: The Mujahideen Are Standing Fast And Determined To Win The Third World War Being Waged Against It

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On August 3, the Islamic State (ISIS) Raqqa, Syria province announced, in a communique, that its fighters were standing fast in the attack on Raqqa city, while emphasizing that it is taking a defensive posture and not endeavoring to launch attacks.[1]

The communique stated that the "third world war" being waged against the organization with the aim of conquering the Islamic State would not succeed, and called on the jihad warriors to continue fighting to the bitter end against "the infidels and apostates" in order to gain life in Paradise.

As long as the enemies were being crushed and taking heavy blows, it said, the fighters of the Islamic State were standing fast: "The mujahideen remain, as much as possible, in the strongholds. They are not tempted to enter into losing battles. They are not being tempted to enter into the enemies' ambushes or to become prey for the planes of the Crusader coalition. The mujahideen are not carrying out commando raids, unless there is certainty [that they will deal] a powerful blow and severe harm [to the enemies]. Their top priority is the mission of ribat [guarding and fortifying territory]."

It added that the mujahideen would settle for nothing short of victory to elevate Islam, that ISIS would remain forever, and that its men would continue to wage jihad against the enemies of Allah. Its mujahideen feared nothing, it underlined, and did not mind being killed, taken prisoner, or losing their limbs.

The communique concluded: "We will thrust our bayonets into the chests of the infidels and apostates, we will strike their concentrations with our units, and we will embitter their lives with our forbearance."