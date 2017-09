On September 6, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) Dijla Province released several photos showing the amputation of a thief's hand and the flogging of another thief as part of the group's implementation of shari'a punishments.

The event took place in the town of Al-Zab, north of Baiji, Iraq. Children were among the spectators.

Part of the thief's hand being pulled away during the amputation.