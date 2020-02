The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On February 4, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) West Africa Province released a photoset documenting a raid it conducted on Askira Uba Village, in Borno State. The photos show the bodies of Nigerian soldiers killed in the raid, a church in flames, and several guns and a vehicle, all appropriated by ISIS.

Following are some of the photos: