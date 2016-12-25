ISIS Launches Anti-Jordan Campaign Following Karak Attack: Threats To Continue Attacks, Harm The King And Security Forces, And Target Tourists In The Country

Following the December 18 ISIS attack in Karak in southern Jordan,[1] pro-ISIS social media users, especially on Telegram, posted images and messages celebrating the attack and its results. The posts also include threats that ISIS will continue to attack Jordan, assassinate King 'Abdallah, and target the regime, security forces, and clerics who cooperate with the government. One banner threatened "Crusader" (i.e. Western) tourists who visit Jordan, stressing that they will not be safe in Muslim countries.

On December 20, the pro-ISIS Al-Battar Foundation posted a series of banners about the attack on its Telegram channel.[2] One banner stated that Jordan was an open battlefront for ISIS soldiers: "All Jordanian soldiers, police, sheikhs, mosque preachers, information activists, and regime supporters are legitimate targets for the mujahideen's bullets and knives. All of Jordan is an open battlefront for you, oh you apostates." Another banner stated that the attack came in response to Jordanian airstrikes on ISIS-controlled cities: "Today we take vengeance on you, oh you apostates. Today we avenge the women and children you killed by bombing the cities of the caliphate. Today we bring joy to all those who lost their loved ones, the widows and orphans, and quench their thirst for revenge." A third banner vows that ISIS will soon strike the heart of the capital of Amman: "You bomb innocents in Al-Raqqa, while we strike against your soldiers and Crusader masters in Al-Karak, and tomorrow, with Allah's help, we will strike the heart of Amman."



Another banner directly threatens tourists visiting Jordan: "Oh, Islamic State men in Jordan – do not make do by simply supporting. Become soldiers who kill the crusaders and apostates, and cause the dwarf tyrant [meaning King 'Abdallah] to lose sleep. Oh, you Crusader tourists – you have seen what we did to you in Al-Karak. You will not be safe in Muslim lands."



One banner praised the attacks, stating that they were planned and carried out perfectly: "These attacks were contemplated and carried out perfectly and accurately, and bore fruit with the help of Allah the Almighty. Do you think that they [ISIS members] do not act? They act first and talk later." One of the banners directly threatens King 'Abdallah: "Oh, son of the blond woman,[3] we have come to you. [We are] above you, below you, to your right, and to your left. You cannot escape Allah the Almighty or His soldiers."

The banners also lash out at clerics, especially Abu Muhammad Al-Maqdisi and Abu Qatada Al-Filistini, both associated with Al-Qaeda, accusing them of collaborating with the Jordanian regime and boasting that ISIS avenged the death of Sajida Al-Rishawi, a female jihadist that was executed by Jordan in reply to the burning alive of the pilot Mu'az Al-Kasasbeh: "Die in your rage, oh donkey of religious rulings,[4] we have avenged our mothers and our sister Sajida,[5] may Allah accept her soul. The attacks avenging her did not stop in the past, and will not stop in the future."



The Al-Wiqar Foundation also posted several banners on its Telegram channel following the attack.[6] For example, one banner mocked Jordanian rulers, who spent a fortune trying to combat ISIS but are unable to stop a cell operating freely in Karak: "Oh, the shame of the tyrants and their soldiers! You collected funds and men to fight the caliphate. And here they [ISIS fighters] roam [freely] in the heart of your home." Another banner addressed King 'Abdallah, saying: "The tyrant of Jordan: Dealing with an unclean hand is to cut it off. This process began in Al-Karak." A third banner threatens that the Karak attack was merely the beginning: "The donkey of religious rulings, Al-Maqdisi – tell your masters that this was our revenge for our sister Sajida Al-Rishawi. The Al-Karak raid was only the first rainfall. The future will be even worse and bitterer."



