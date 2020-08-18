ISIS Documents Slaughter Of Captives In Syria

print
August 18, 2020


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

August 18, 2020

ISIS Releases Photos Showing Fighters Detonating Tomb In North Sinai For Being Site Of Polytheism

August 18, 2020

In New Video Series Installment, Al-Shabab Continues To Accuse Ethiopia Of Seeking To Annex Somalia, Vows To Avenge Those Killed By Ethiopia

August 18, 2020

Hizbullah Supporters On Twitter Threaten To Attack Any Western Military Forces That Go To Lebanon To Assist In The Aftermath Of The Explosion At The Port Of Beirut

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More

HELP BRIDGE THE LANGUAGE GAP – DONATE TO MEMRI’S 2020 SUMMER CAMPAIGN

Contribute