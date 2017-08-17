ISIS Claims Responsibility For Barcelona Attack

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On August 17, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) posted a statement claiming responsibility for that day's attack in Barcelona, Spain. The statement referred to the attackers as "soldiers of the Islamic State," adding that they had carried out the attack in response to ISIS's call to target the coalition countries fighting it.

The statement was posted by the ISIS news agency A'maq, which cited a "security source."