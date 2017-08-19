ISIS Claims More Than 120 Dead And Wounded In Spain Attack, Calls Perpetrators 'Islamic State Soldiers'

On August 19, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) released an official statement claiming that the August 17 attack in Spain had been carried out by its soldiers. According to the statement, which was posted on multiple pro-ISIS Twitter and Telegram channels, two covert units had targeted "gatherings of Crusaders" in Spain and in total 120 people were killed or wounded in the attack. The statement noted that two policemen were killed at a checkpoint and that ISIS fighters stormed a bar near Las Ramblas Square in Barcelona with light weapons and "killed and tortured the crusaders and Jews inside." The statement also said that the second unit "ran over several crusaders with a van in the coastal town of Cambrils." A few hours after the attack, ISIS's A'maq News Agency reported[i] citing a "security source" that the perpetrators were "soldiers of the Islamic State" and that they had carried out the attack in response to ISIS's call to target the coalition countries fighting it.

Source: Telegram/nashernews, August 19, 2017.