ISIS Claimed Responsibility For Attack In London

On March 23, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) news agency A'maq claimed responsibility on behalf of the organization for the attack that took place the day before outside the Parliament building in London. The notice, distributed on ISIS Telegram channels, read: "A security source to the A'maq agency: the perpetrator of yesterday's attack in front of the British Parliament in London is a soldier of the Islamic State. He carried out the attack in response to [ISIS's] calls to target the citizens of the states [participating] in the coalition [against ISIS]."