ISIS Calls For Attacks In France Before Final Round Of Elections

On April 2, 2017, immediately following the announcement of the results of the first round of elections in France, the Islamic state (ISIS) French media outlet "Infos Sensibles" ("Sensitive Information") sent out a short message via its various social media accounts, including its Telegram channel, calling for Muslims to carry out attacks in France before the final round of the elections.[1]

The French presidential election is taking place in a climate heavily impacted by the April 21, 2017 terror attack, on which ISIS is attempting to capitalize with efforts to recruit support and maintain the momentum.[2] This has led online ISIS supporters to react massively to the attack[3] and disseminate content created and distributed by various ISIS media outlets threatening the West and calling for more attacks in it.[4]

The message, which read "Go forth, in their footsteps..." was accompanied by two hashtags. The first one, #Paslechoix ("No Choice") references a hashtag mocking the French government anti-radicalization campaign.[5] The second hashtag is #Entre_Deux_Tours ("Between the Two Rounds [of Elections]"). Together with the message, the "Infos Sensibles" distributed several old ISIS video releases translated into French featuring French ISIS operatives calling for attacks in France and in the West. The message was also accompanied by several images of faces of martyred ISIS operatives who had carried out terror operations in Europe.

Images of dead ISIS terrorists whom Muslims are being called upon to emulate.

Banners of two videos that were redistributed following the attack: "Blow Up France"[6] and "You Must Fight Them, Oh Monotheist."[7]

Screenshot from an ISIS media operative's Facebook page (facebook.com/fknhkijn) using the same hashtag to call for attacks following the election.