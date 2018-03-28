ISIS-Affiliated Jaysh Khalid Bin Al-Walid In Southern Syria Presents Its School In The Yarmouk Basin

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

The ISIS-affiliated group Jaysh Khalid Bin Al-Walid, which is active in the Yarmouk Basin in southern Syria, released an Arabic-language video featuring a boys' school operating in one of the villages in the area under its control. The footage shows members of the group's hisbah department burning textbooks published by the regime, as well as scenes from classes in Arabic, Quran, math, and physical education being held in the school.

To view this clip on MEMRI TV, click here or below.

On screen: "'Jaysh Khalid Bin Al-Walid,' 'Some of the activity of the education center in the Yarmouk Basin.'"

Abu Al-Muthana Al-Ansari: "Jaysh Khalid Bin Al-Walid is making the utmost effort to give rise a generation aware of its reality, and of its place on the map of its nation. It is a matter of monotheism versus polytheism, of belief versus heresy.

"The heretic Nusayri-Ba'athist regime has injected every possible poison into the minds of young Muslims.

[...]

"Therefore, the men of the Hisbah police have taken action, and have shut down schools of the Ba'ath regime, which maintains its occupation of us, psychologically, ideologically, and in terms of belief."

Child 1: "May Allah's curse be upon your head, oh tyrant of the Levant! You have permitted what is forbidden and forbidden what is permitted, and have brought us these heretic books."

[...]

Teacher 1: "Dear children, we will start with a quick review of what you have learned in your Arabic lessons so far. Every word in the Arabic language is made up of letters. A word is basically a group of connected letters."

[...]

Child 2: "Praise be to Allah, who granted victory to our brothers in Jaysh Khalid Bin Al-Walid.

"They have opened a ministry of education, and many schools that teach the curricula of the Sunna, as well as Shari'a materials, such as creed, jurisprudence, Hadith, and Sira. Allah be praised, we are now studying materials that concern with our religion, from which we have been barred for many years."

Teacher 1: "In the name of Allah, the Compassionate, the Merciful."

Class: "In the name of Allah, the Compassionate, the Merciful. Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds."

[...]

Teacher 2: "Three."

Children: "Three."

Teacher 2: "Four."

Children: "Four."

Teacher 2: "One."

Children: "One."

Teacher 2: "Two."

Children: "Two."

Teacher 2: "Three."

Children: "Three."

Teacher 2: "Four."

On screen: "'First Semester Exams.'"