ISIS Affiliate Group In Syria Amputates Foot Of Man Accused Of Stealing For Second Time

May 17, 2017

On May 16, 2017, the Khalid bin Al-Walid Army posted photos showing the amputation of the foot of a man who was accused of stealing for the second time. The pictures, posted on multiple ISIS-affiliated Telegram channels and Twitter accounts, featured a man with an amputated right hand being escorted by ISIS fighters and then of them placing his left foot on a tree trunk. The actual amputation was not shown in the photos. Photos after the amputation show a "specialized physician" cleaning and bandaging the wound.    

Source: Telegram/ NasherNews, May 16, 2017.