Intra-Afghan Talks Remain Deadlocked In Doha, Afghan Taliban Insist On A 'Pure Islamic Government' For Afghanistan

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On September 22, 2020, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) issued a statement accusing Afghan government officials of launching "false propaganda" after the intra-Afghan talks were deadlocked days after starting on September 12.[1]



The Afghan delegation at the talks includes prominent Afghans.

The intra-Afghan talks in the Qatari capital of Doha are held up after the Afghan delegation refused to agree to any compromises that could alter the democratic nature of the government in Afghanistan,[2] while the Islamic Emirate insisted on its demand for a shari'a-based "pure Islamic government" in the country.[3]

The Islamic Emirate, which signed the U.S.-Taliban deal in Doha on February 29, 2020, has felt victorious, insisting Islamic shari'a should form the basis for government in Afghanistan. It wrote in mid-June 2020: "The Taliban's objective is the enforcement of Islamic shari'a. The health system, women's rights, education system, and the military will be shaped as per Islamic shari'a. The Taliban are in favor of giving more facilities for women's education, but the Western democracy cannot become part of the system of Afghanistan."[4]

The September 22 Statement: "Implementation Of Islamic Law During The Complete Rule Of The Islamic Emirate [1996-2001] Was A Religiously Binding Obligation"

The September 22 statement, after the talks were deadlocked, was issued by Zabihullah Mujahid, one of the spokesmen of the Islamic Emirate, stating:[5]

"– Islamic system has its own definition and structure, which unfortunately, both of the Kabul administration deputies and other workers are unable to understand and recognize due to their lack of command of Islamic studies and history.

"– Implementation of Islamic law during the complete rule of the Islamic Emirate [1996-2001] was a religiously binding obligation. Jurisprudence rulings are considered law in Islam that shall naturally be implemented in society – breaking laws is labelled a crime and criminals handed sentences, a norm throughout the world.

"– Making baseless accusations in this regard or calling implementation of such laws un-Islamic itself speaks volumes about the ignorance of the speaker and his incognizant of Islam."

The September 19 Statement: "The Reality Of The Situation Is That An Islamic System Is Not Simply The Demand Of The Islamic Emirate But Of Every Individual Of Our Nation"

Earlier, on September 19, the Islamic Emirate had issued another statement in which it defended its demand for a shari'a-based government in Afghanistan, stating:[6]

"From the time intra-Afghan negotiations began and the Islamic Emirate echoed the call of an Islamic system as a focal point of discussions, some media outlets immediately launched concerted campaigns to try and depict this as a personal demand of a certain jihadi movement in which the Afghan public reserves no interest.

"However, the reality of the situation is that an Islamic system is not simply the demand of the Islamic Emirate but of every individual of our nation because nearly one hundred percent of the Afghan population believes in the noble religion of Islam – not only rhetorically but adhere to all rules of Islam practically. Our nation is one of the most religious and committed people to their faith that has no peer globally.

"We only need to glance at the recent past to understand that our valiant people once gave immense sacrifices in defense of their Islamic and religious identity against the communists and then fought American occupation above and beyond their capabilities. These great struggles and hardships were not endured for some materialistic ends, rather they were in defense of spiritual sentiments and Islamic rule."

"Some Individuals Parrot The Idea That An Islamic System Is Dated And Incompatible With Current Times"

The September 19 statement further read:[7]

"That some individuals parrot the idea that an Islamic system is dated and incompatible with current times, then they need to understand that Islam is the final religion and guide for humanity sent by the Lord Almighty [Allah]. This system is not only reserved for the past and present but has the capacity to solve all problems and be implemented till the Day of Reckoning.

"It is not only the Islamic Emirate… that deems the establishment of an Islamic system an obligation, rather many figures present and representing the opposition at the negotiation table who had memberships in jihadi factions a few decades earlier could perhaps remember, if they choose to dig deep enough into their memories, that an Islamic system was also a central pillar of their charter only thirty years earlier.

"But as the turbulent winds of time misdirected the sails of some, they must now realize that those storms have passed. It is now time for all advocates of Islam to insist upon greater religious objectives and concepts, to resuscitate their lost principles and pride and to unite with their believing people in their call which not only guarantees our worldly honor but also our everlasting bliss and success.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan believes that all issues of our people can only be solved with the establishment of an Islamic system. It is only the just system of Islam that can serve as the remedy able to heal the wounds of our persecuted nation, that has the ability to deliver our people from theft, oppression, expropriation, embezzlement, corruption and other ills and provide them with a peaceful and blessed living environment."