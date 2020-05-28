In Bid To Boost Its Popularity, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Releases Photos Of Leader Al-Joulani With Wounded Fighters, Orphans, Tribal Leaders

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

In the past month, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) leader Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani has dramatically increased his media appearances. Since May 2, 2020, the organization's official Telegram channel and its Ebaa news agency have posted photos and videos documenting several meetings he held with various sectors of the Idlib population during the month of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr. Prior to these appearances, Al-Joulani's last media appearance was on February 15, 2020, when two pro-jihad journalists active in the Idlib area published video interviews with him.[1]

Although some of these media appearances were linked to recent events, such as Eid Al-Fitr and a prisoner exchange between HTS and the Assad regime, it appears that Al-Joulani's increased media visibility is part of an attempt to shore up his and his organization's popularity by casting him as a leader concerned about all sectors of the local population. As will be shown in this report, this assessment is supported by commentary on these appearances from both HTS supporters and opponents.

HTS is particularly eager to bolster Al-Joulani's image after Russia and Turkey managed to conduct joint patrols along the M-4 Aleppo-Latakia highway, that passes near Idlib, as part of the Idlib ceasefire agreement reached by the Russian and Turkish presidents in Moscow in early March 2020. The Russian troop presence in Idlib was opposed by a large sector of the local population, as well as by HTS, and the organization's failure to stop them, despite protests against them by local residents, was seen by many as a sign of HTS's weakness or even complicity in implementing the Moscow agreement. Discontent with HTS was expressed in May 2, 2020 demonstrations in the towns of Ariha and Kafr Takharim, in which demonstrators cried out slogans against the organization and its leader.[2]

The following are details about Al-Joulani's media appearances over the past month, and the criticism that followed them:

Meeting with fighters

On May 2, 2020, several pro-HTS Telegram channels shared photos published by the official HTS Telegram channel showing Al-Joulani visiting wounded fighters in the hospital.[3]

HTS journalist Abu Muhammad Al-Shimali published a 30-second video on May 21, 2020 showing Al-Joulani meeting with three HTS fighters and one Ahrar Al-Sham fighter who had been released on May 16 in a prisoner exchange deal with the Assad regime.[4] The following day, the HTS Telegram channel also released photos of this meeting.[5]

A three-minute video released by the organization on May 27 shows Al-Joulani and chief HTS cleric 'Abd Al-Rahim 'Atoun visiting a group of fighters on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr. Al-Joulani delivered a brief message stating that, although defending territory is the group's chief priority, it also attributes importance to ensuring the local population's security and meeting its needs, which he said is part of implementing shari'a rule. Al-Joulani presented the battle for Idlib as a struggle for the sake of all Sunnis in Syria and worldwide. [6]

Visiting Displaced Residents And Local Tribal Leaders; Handing Out Gifts For Children

On May 15, 2020, HTS released photos of Al-Joulani visiting one of the "non-guaranteed" Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in the Idlib area to discuss the needs of its residents. The next day, the official HTS Telegram channel posted photos of him meeting with local tribal leaders "to discuss the affairs of the liberated north."[7] HTS supporter 'Abdallah Al-Ashmar praised Al-Joulani for his visit to the IDP camp, writing that the HTS leader had learned that there are IDP camps in the area that are not receiving support from any outside body and lack basic infrastructure as well as medical and educational facilities. Al-Ashmar writes that these many problems are "not difficult for someone of Sheikh Al-Joulani's caliber," who immediately toured the camp and suggested several ideas for improving living conditions there. The HTS supporter praised Al-Joulani for "not allowing the opportunity of military calm to pass before turning to the internal affairs of the Muslims and seeing to their needs."[8]

Another HTS supporter, Al-Qalam Al-Furati Al-Shami ("The Syrian Euphrates Pen"), praised Al-Joulani's visit as an "important and necessary" step. He added that these visits to the people demonstrate that HTS now "represents a project and is not just a military faction," and that "the Syrian people deserves someone who cares about it."[9]

A photo published by the official HTS Telegram channel showing Al-Joulani talking to resident of an IDP camp.

A photo published by the official HTS Telegram channel showing Al-Joulani in tribal garb meeting with local tribal leaders.

On May 23, 2020, HTS released a four-minute video on its Telegram channel titled "The Restoration of Injustices" showing Al-Joulani meeting with tribal leaders and handing a sum of money to tribal leader Ahmad Jasim. Jasim then thanked HTS for returning the money, which had been stolen by an HTS-affiliated group.[10] A pro-HTS Telegram channel praised Al-Joulani for this move, writing that although he had declared that "those who had wronged this man are outside of the group and organization" he had nevertheless insisted on restoring the money to its owner.[11]

On May 26, 2020, HTS released a two-minute video showing Al-Joulani distributing gifts for Eid Al-Fitr, including toy guns, to orphaned children. He is shown addressing the crowd and expressing his hope that the coming year will bring victory and that he and those assembled will follow the children's slain parents to Paradise, saying: "We are all on the path of martyrdom."[12]

HTS Opponents: Al-Joulani Is Like Assad, Other Tyrants

Anti-HTS Telegram channels, including a pro-ISIS channel, said that the photos looked like the propaganda produced by Arab regimes showing leaders such as Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi visiting wounded soldiers. The pro-ISIS channel noted "the same smile, the same camera, even the same filthy stench" in both the photos of Al-Joulani and the photos of the leaders of Arab countries.[13]

A poster by ISIS supporter Hashem Hezabr comparing Al-Joulani's visit to wounded fighters (center) with similar visits by (clockwise from top left): IRGC Qods Force commander Qassem Soleimani, Iraqi PM Haider Al-Abadi, Bashar Al-Assad, and El-Sisi.

A May 17 article by the Nedaa Syria news outlet, headlined "Al-Joulani Attempts to Burnish His Image with the Methods of the Assad Regime," stated that the HTS leader's recent photo appearances are part of a "pragmatic" strategy by HTS to "market" itself to outside powers such as Turkey, Russia, and the U.S.. It noted that the photos are reminiscent of the Assad family's practice of "promoting itself through staged photos."[14]