Australian Organization 'Brothers Behind Bars' Encourages Pen Pal Exchanges With Incarcerated ISIS-Linked Extremists

Brothers Behind Bars, an Australian organization "set up with the purpose of raising awareness of the plight of the Muslim prisoners in Australia and to provide support socially and financially to families of Muslim prisoners," [1] highlights the plight of many prisoners, the majority of whom appear to be linked to terror-related plots. The group states on its website that it is an independent organization consisting of volunteers, and that it is not funded by the government or any public body. The group notes on its website that its work has been probed by authorities in the past: "In recent times Brothers Behind Bars has been under scrutiny and sustained pressure, but despite this our work continues to go from strength to strength." The group appears to be most active on its Facebook page, which has nearly 3,000 likes. Brothers Behind Bars was recently promoted by prominent pro-ISIS Telegram channels Al-Tasni and Dawla. The group also has its own Telegram channel with 835 members.

In late June, Brothers Behind Bars announced a new "Prison Pals" initiative that invites interested individuals to write letters of support to imprisoned Muslims in Australia. The prisoners who are highlighted on the Brothers Behind Bars' Facebook page all appear to be ISIS supporters serving time for terror-related offenses. Brothers Behind Bars includes photos and charges of a select number of prisoners on its website. Perhaps the most well-known prisoner listed is Musa Cerantonio, the Australian pro-ISIS cleric who was caught en route to Syria. In addition to its Prison Pals posts, several posts feature quotations by extremist Dearborn, Michigan cleric Ahmad Musa Jibril,[2] and by pro-ISIS Maryland-based cleric Suleiman Anwar.

Requests for donations are posted often on the group's Facebook page. The group claims that much of the funds collected go to the families of these prisoners. It should also be noted that the Brothers Behind Bars website is registered with Network Solutions LLC, a Jacksonville, Florida-based company.

Facebook Page Posts

On July 24, 2017, the Brothers Behind Bars Facebook page published a post appealing for funds:

"All it takes is a $10 donation, please help us my dear Brothers and Sisters make a donation right now!

"Donation details:

"BROTHERS BEHIND BARS

"BANK: Westpac

"BSB: 032-061

"ACCT: 523960

"Paypal: [email protected]

"Or via our website

"http://www.brothersbehindbars.net/donate-now/."

On June 30, Brothers Behind Bars announced its new "Prison Pals" project: "Alhamdulilah its here! our new initiative that will allow you to write letters to some of the prisoners in sha Allah. This is a good opportunity to let them know we haven't forgotten about them and that they are in our thoughts and prayers. It is beneficial for them to stay connected with the outside community and experience the strong ties of brotherhood. We have established a PO Box that will be used to forward the letters. All letters will be screened to ensure they are appropriate.

"Please ensure you abide by the following guidelines:

"i) Please do not write about politics because the mail might not reach the prisoner or it might even put the prisoner in a difficult situation.

"ii) Please do not talk to the prisoner about his or her case.

"It is recommended that you search for Qur'anic verses, especially those regarding patience and steadfastness, to reference throughout the letter.

"First 'Prison pal' details will be up soon keep an eye on our page and share."

Brothers Behind Bars seems to have several devoted followers. For example on July 14, when the group promoted its website, an individual named Bill Jones from Jacksonville, Florida posted: "If you ever need any website help please let me know as I would like to lend my help for free."

On June 9, Brothers Behind Bars uploaded a graphic that featured a quotation by the American extremist cleric Ahmad Musa Jibril. It reads: "If you can't speak and stand with the truth, then at least don't clap for the evildoers."

On July 12, Brothers Behind Bars shared a statement by the pro-ISIS Maryland-based cleric, Suleiman Anwar. The post reads: "Alhumdulilah Shaykh Suleiman Anwar has addressed the elehant in the room. Should Muslim donations be used by Orgs. to help disbelievers? Is it justified to help the disbelievers under the pretext of Dawah [preaching]?"

Suleiman Anwar's July 12 fatwa, which Brothers Behind Bars had shared, states: "It has become normal for the organization of muslims in the West to give part of their charity to non-muslim causes and organizations. It is absolutely forbidden and unacceptable to do so while there are muslim in the West and around the world who are poor or destitute. It is especially despicable when such organizations give charity to the non-muslims as public relations maneuvers to gain the acceptance from the non-muslim majority in their countries... And, what is even more problematic than what is mentioned above is giving charity to the disbelievers while they are engaged in militarily attacking and killing muslims around the world, with very little opposition from general population in their respective countries. Such muslim organizations have become part and parcel of the aggression against other muslims around the world... Moreover, it should be a priority for muslim to come to the aid of the families of those who have been imprisoned in the West due to terrorism-related charges. Imam Malik (RA) maintains that it obligatory upon the muslim to ransom the muslim captives even if it costs them all their property. If we are unable to do so in the West, we should at the very least help their needy families."

Prison Pals

On July 5, 2017, Brothers Behind Bars published a post on a couple charged with terror-related offenses: "SubhanAllah we will not post the article on our brethren Sameh & Khadijah (may Allah hasten their release) as it displays our sister without hijab. Although dubbed the 'Jihad Bonnie and Clyde' no one, not even the kuffar [infidels] can hide the fact that these two are truly blessed with having love and mercy towards each other, quoting one article. 'A YOUNG married couple, who the bride self-described as a "jihadi Bonnie and Clyde", embraced and kissed each other on the cheeks as they sat in a court dock on terrorism charges today. Wearing a headscarf, Namoa stroked her husband's beard once, rested her head on his shoulder and cuddled into him. Other time they sat closely, heads tilted together, smiling at each other as they chatted.' Put what they are accused of to the side for just a moment, this Love they have for one another is truly something special."

Alo-Bridget Namoa aka Khadijah has been charged with one count of possessing a hunting knife connected with terrorism and collecting terrorist-related documents. Khadija's husband, Sameh Bayda was charged with three counts of collecting terrorist-related documents; the pair have also been charged with conspiring to "do an act in preparation for a terrorist attack."[3]

One day before, on July 4, Brothers Behind Bars published a post that read: "Sameh and Khadijah have their committal hearing tomorrow so we kindly request that you all remember them in your du'a [prayers] in sha Allah." A pro-ISIS Australian man named Abu Talut, who had been raided by the authorities earlier this year commented: "Any updates."[4]

On July 9, Brothers Behind Bars Posted a profile on Paul Dacre aka Faruq: "Brother Faruq is one of six brothers from Melbourne who is charged with making preparations for incursions into foreign countries. He is an Australian revert to Islam and is currently learning the Arabic language. If any brothers want to send him some practice exercises to complete that would be much appreciated in sha Allah."

Paul Dacre aka Faruq was arrested in Australia in May 2016 alongside Musa Cerantonio and four others who intended to sail in a small boat to Islamic State territory in Syria, first stopping in Indonesia.[5]

On July 7, Brothers Behind Bars published a post on a prisoner named Ibrahim Ghazzawy. Ghazzawy was involved in the preparations for a terror plot.[6] The post reads: "Ibrahim Ghazzawy, 22 years old charged with conspiracy, housed in Australia's notorious Goulburn Supermax. It is hard to find anyone who will say something negative about this brother as he is known as being very quiet, merciful, and kind."

On June 14, Brothers Behind Bars published a post that included an article on a 22-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly trying to travel to Syria. The post reads: "SubhanAllah another Brother........May Allah protect him and his family."

Brothers Behind Bars Registered To US Company

Brothers Behind Bars is registered to Network Solutions LLC, which is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Brothers Behind Bars Promoted Pro-ISIS Telegram Channels

In July 2017, the pro-ISIS Telegram channel Al-Tasni promoted Brothers Behind Bars and included details on the group's latest fundraising effort.

During Ramadan, an appeal for donations for the group was reposted on the pro-ISIS Telegram group Dawla ("State," referring to the Islamic State).

Brothers Behind Bars also has its own Telegram channel. At the time of this writing the group has 835 members. Most of the content on the Telegram channel is cross-posted on the group's website and on its Facebook page.