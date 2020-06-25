Article In Issue 5 Of ISIS Supporters' Sawt Al-Hind ('Voice Of India') Magazine Declares: 'The Blood Of A Disbeliever Is Equal To The Blood Of A Dog'

print
June 25, 2020


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

June 26, 2020

Article In Issue Five Of ISIS Magazine On Killing Of Unarmed Non-Muslims: 'The Blood Of A Disbeliever Is Equal To The Blood Of A Dog'

June 26, 2020

Telegram Channel Linked To U.S.-Based Jihadi Preacher Raises Money On GoGetFunding.Com To Help Foreign Widows Flee SDF-Run Camps In Syria, Avoid Deportation

June 26, 2020

In Response To 'Crusader' Coalition's Targeting Of Key Leaders, Pro-Al-Qaeda Article Advises Jihadi Groups To Prepare Mujahideen To Act Independently In Jihad

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More

FOLLOW TRANSLATIONS FROM THE MIDDLE EAST MEDIA ON PROTESTS ACROSS THE U.S.

Contribute