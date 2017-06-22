American Media Activist Bilal Abdul Kareem Interviews 'Abdallah Al-Muhaysini, Prominent Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham Member, In Syria

On June 20, 2017, On The Ground News released a video featuring American media activist Bilal Abdul Kareem, interviewing 'Abdallah Al-Muhaysini, a cleric and prominent Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) member who has been in Syria since 2013. Kareem has interviewed Al-Muhaysini in this video format in the past. In January 2016, he did so when Al-Muhaysini was a prominent member of Jaysh Al-Fath.[1] Kareem asks about the recent assassination attempt against Al-Muhaysini, about his being designated as a terrorist by Saudi Arabia and the U.S., and about his decision to join Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), among other topics. The following report includes the main points of the interview, taken from the original English subtitles in the video.

Bilal Abdul Kareem

Kareem: "A few days ago there was an assassination attempt [against you] but thank Allah it didn't succeed. What happened exactly? Can you describe to us what occurred?"

Al-Muhaysini: "What happens is that few days ago we were in a meeting where we prepared a number of people who memorized Allah's Book (Qur'an), and, all praise be to Allah in the Propagation & Jihad Centre we prepared 60 people and from those there are some who also memorized the Sunnah of Prophet Mohammad peace to be upon him.

"So in spite of the danger, I went [to the graduation] and even though I knew there was some risk. But I have a message and the one who has a message, regardless of what happens to him, someone else will come after him to continue insha'Allah.

"So I entered the mosque and we awarded the ones who memorized Allah's Book, and after we left the mosque and got in the car we were surprised to find a man from the group of al-Baghdadi running towards us.

"Until he reached the car then he pulled his belt (for explosives) and he killed himself and a number of civilians."

Kareem: "When you see such actions and attitudes from the ISIS organization's individuals, in the past- and I am not a scholar- but, some scholars say that they (ISIS) are Muslims, but that they are disobedient (to the strictures of Islam) and they lost their way. What do you feel when you see a person with a beard and he entered the country for Jihad – or so we think then he kills himself in the process of trying to kill Muslims?"

Al-Muhaysini: "Honestly, I am very sad, I am very sad and for me it doesn't make a big difference, we insha'Allah – are asking for martyrdom, I want to see Allah Almighty because we have a cause, and the one who has a cause he would be happy to die for his cause.

[...]

"But to answer you regarding this matter when a person comes to kill himself, I am very sad, and not for myself because my situation is easy insha'Allah, but I am sad, firstly for this man.

"He came thinking that he is a mujahid, he thought that he will enter paradise, and Allah Almighty says; 'But whoever kills a believer intentionally- his recompense is Hell, wherein he will abide eternally.'

"And I am sad for Islam itself as well, about the reputation of Islam, Islam is a very beautiful and clean garment. And I am sad because they (ISIS) are staining Islam's reputation, staining Islam's mercy, Allah Almighty called all of Islam 'mercy'.

"[It is] true that Islam is the religion of peace, 'peace be upon you,' you say it in your prayer and you say it if you meet a Muslim. And [you say it] in taheyaat [greeting] and prostrating and bowing, so when these people (ISIS) show Islam like that is makes me feel sad even towards the West.

"Yes, because of these people (ISIS) they will stop many people from entering Allah the Almighty's religion and that makes me sad because they'll stain Islam's image.

"I am sad also for mujahidin because they'll stain the mujahidin's image. Many people will not be able to differentiate between the true Mujahidin today who belong to the mercy and justice of Allah's religion, Islam, and those (ISIS) who made their religion to be the sucking of blood, killing of innocents, and the severing of body parts (as in explosions)."

Kareem: "I don't want to take an abundance of time for this subject because I have many more questions. Can you speak direct to the people who carry out such acts and kill Muslims saying that there's no problem if I kill ten or fifteen around me (in an attack.)"

Al-Muhaysini: "The message, since you want it to be direct, is for the man who wanted to kill me a few days ago, and he killed himself. I am asking 'what did you benefit out of this?' For sure now he is with Allah, and perhaps he has been placed in Hell. And there are many like him, and who support and sympathize with people like him."

Kareem: "Yes, yes, and now I want to change the subject. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia declared – I am sure you heard about that place before..."

Al-Muhaysini: "I was born there."

Kareem: "Yes, I know, the government published the terrorist organizations list, and a list by 59 individuals, and on this list is Yusuf al-Qaradawi, and also Abdullah Al-Muhaysini as well. What's your opinion, what do you think? What is the reason that your name was on this list at this time specifically?'

'Abdallah Al-Muhaysini

Al-Muhaysini: "I believe that the term 'terrorist', people must distance themselves completely from it. In the beginning the people were looking to the word terrorist in a very fearful and suspicious view to whoever this label was attached. They saw him with red lines around him.

"Yes before, but now Muslims and non-Muslims and the West, including journalists and media people do not even come near to the word 'terrorist except that you are a person who wants to free will [sic] to others.

"Whoever wants to give up his mind to others, then he can come close to the term 'terrorist.' But whoever wants to be aware, either Muslim or non-Muslim, he must erased the word 'terrorist' from his lexicon. And instead look to what is behind this word, because the truth as I can see, is that the word 'terrorist' has become a false pretense like a clothes line that is placed between the various nations and anyone who has a political problem with others. He uses it to hang his problems (out to dry) on it in order to justify himself.

"So instead of bringing evidence (of a crime or wrongdoing), he simply puts the word 'terrorist' and evidence needs to be true."

Kareem: "But what is the reason (for this) from your point of view?"

Al-Muhaysini: "Yes, when I want to kill someone or (attack a) state, I need to bring evidence and reasons to the other nations and people. And this evidence needs to be proved and that is difficult. But (this process) was exchanged by use of the word 'terrorist'. Only the word 'terrorist' (is necessarily) and other evidence is no longer needed. This is how they think.

"That is why I am always challenging this (paradigm) and now I am challenging it through your program. We know the term Muslim, the term Christian, the term Jew, there are specific things that make a person a Muslim, things a person does that makes them a Christian, or a Jew.

"However bring to me what makes someone a terrorist.

"What is the relationship between Qaradawi and Shaykh Sade al-Gheryani? And Shaykh Gheryani and Shaykh Al-Muhaysini? There is no relationship you can find that this person is a terrorist because he is Sunni, and that one is a terrorist because he fought to defend his land, and that one is killing people and (all the while)

There are others doing the same things and more and they are not recognized as a terrorist.

"There's no reason for it except for political motivation and this is also being practiced for the sake of international motivations. Unfortunately, now the word 'terrorist' is a lash on the back of the oppressed...

"Because I wrote defending the Qatari people and said that it is not fair to besiege Qatar (so with KSA I am a terrorist).

Kareem: "What is your relationship with Qatar?"

Al-Muhaysini: "There's no relationship, my relationship is only here in Syria with the (rebel) factions, what is the relationship between me and Syria?

"The relationship between me and Syria is that the Syrian people are oppressed, what is the relationship between me and Qatar? The relationship is that the Qatari people shouldn't be besieged by closing the only land gate. Again, I say (Qatar) shouldn't be besieged. Because the Qatari people are known for standing by charities and aid organizations that help all the oppressed Muslims, regardless of area.

"Burma? What is the relationship between me and Burma? I spoke and tweeted etc. (for the plight of the Rohingya in Burma.) That's why, as I told you, it is a political matter, which unfortunately has nothing to do with any evidence or truth."

Kareem: "Ok, now I want to ask you about HTS, you joined HTS, is that true."

Al-Muhaysini: "Yes."

Kareem: "As you said a long time ago you were independent., so what prompted you to be a member in HTS?"

Al-Muhaysini: "The reason I came was for these people (the Syrians) to be victorious because they stood up in front of the oppression, and to live free and the greatest freedom is to worship Allah almighty as one chooses, so the greatest freedom was taken.

"If they want victory they cannot be victorious without a union away from the different ideologies and different ideas. But there's a common goal, which is toppling this criminal Bashar Al-Asaad, so we found that this union achieved that part."

Kareem: "Some people say that HTS is simply Jabhat al-Nusra and the difference is name only. Is that correct for your point of view?"

Al-Muhaysini: "That is not correct. I consider the choices by Jabhat Al-Nusraa to be very wise because when Jabhat Al-Nusra came to Syria in the beginning they said the West said I am in an open battle with Al-Qaeda because Al-Qaeda is fighting me in my areas. And the West's big problem with Al-Qaeda as he alleged is that Al-Qaeda is targeting them in America and Europe, right or not? So Jabhat Al-Nusra came and said we are Al-Qaeda. Then they said from the first day that we will not start a battle anywhere except in Syria and the flames will not reach any other area. So if the West was professional he wouldn't involve himself in this fight and let the Syrian Muslim groups defend themselves.

"Even though the West started to delude the Syrian people that this fight is again Al-Qaeda. Then the brothers in Janhat Al-Nusra saw that the Syrian people's interest is more important than everything.

"The West funded the PKK [Kurdistan Workers Party] when they changed their name. They are a terrorist group... when they entered Syria they changed their name to PYD [Democratic Union Party].

"In spite of that, the brothers in Jabhat Al-Nusra changed the name to Fath Al-Sham. Then when they saw that the public and the oppressed needed everyone to let go of this individual idea and unite on a more unified platform and something more realistic."