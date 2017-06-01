A'maq Video Shows Fighting Between ISIS, Philippine Troops In Streets Of Marawi

A short video released May 31, 2017 by ISIS's news agency A'maq shows ISIS operatives fighting Philippine Army troops in the streets of Marawi in the southern Philippines. The video, posted on the Nasher News Telegram channel[i] and elsewhere, shows ISIS fighters moving through the streets while firing truck-mounted machine guns. It also shows the bodies of Philippine soldiers, as we’ll as military vehicles and weapons captured by the organization. Some of the ISIS fighters seen in the video appear to be very young.

It should be mentioned that in the last few days ISIS stepped up its attacks in the Marawi area and even claimed to have taken over parts of the city.[ii]

Below are some still pictures from the video: