Al-Qaeda In The Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) Announces New Emir, Blames France For Death Of Swiss Hostage

print
November 22, 2020


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

November 24, 2020

Article In Issue 10 Of ISIS Magazine 'Sawt Al-Hind': 'Islam Doesn't Mean Peace'; 'Salam [Peace] Is Not The Basis Of The Word Islam'

November 24, 2020

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Celebrates Terror Attacks In Austria, France, Threatens: 'Lone Lions Are Lying In Wait'

November 23, 2020

Turkish- And Azeri-Language Instagram Accounts Promote ISIS, Feature Jihadi Figures Including Al-Baghdadi, Al-Adnani, Azzam, Al-'Awlaki, Al-Maqdisi

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More
MEMRI
2020 End-Of-Year Campaign