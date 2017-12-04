social-media social-media login options options
Ahead Of Holidays, ISIS Supporters Circulate Yet Another Call For Attacks In West

December 04, 2017

On December 3, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) published on Telegram a new message in English urging its supporters to carry out attacks in the West.[1] This post follows a series of messages by ISIS and its supporters calling for attacks in the West during the end-of-year holidays,[2] many of which took the form of graphics showing Western cities to be targeted, with text in English. The December 3, 2017 message reads: "O monotheists, you have enough time to equip your car and run over them or buy a knife to stab them or filling your weapon with ammunition or if your sole [sic] reject all of that engulf in their crowds and shout Allah Akbar, God is the Great." The word 2018 at the bottom could hint at a specific threat to New Year celebrations.

On December 1, 2017, ISIS supporter "Dr Almani" posted a graphic showing a Christmas market with cement barriers to prevent car-ramming attacks, with the text: "If you put barriers to cars in front of markets, you will not prevent people from entering them on foot."[3]

Below are several other graphics circulated on pro-ISIS Telegram channels and other social media, threatening attacks during the holidays in the West, especially in Paris, Rome and New York.

 


 