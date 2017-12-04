Ahead Of Holidays, ISIS Supporters Circulate More Calls For Attacks In The West

On December 3, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) published on Telegram a new message in English urging its supporters to carry out attacks in the West.[1] This post follows a series of messages by ISIS and its supporters calling for attacks in the West during the end-of-year holidays,[2] many of which took the form of graphics showing Western cities to be targeted, with text in English. The December 3, 2017 message reads: "O monotheists, you have enough time to equip your car and run over them or buy a knife to stab them or filling your weapon with ammunition or if your sole [sic] reject all of that engulf in their crowds and shout Allah Akbar, God is the Great." The word 2018 at the bottom could hint at a specific threat to New Year celebrations.
On December 1, 2017, ISIS supporter "Dr Almani" posted a graphic showing a Christmas market with cement barriers to prevent car-ramming attacks, with the text: "If you put barriers to cars in front of markets, you will not prevent people from entering them on foot."[3]
Below are several other graphics circulated on pro-ISIS Telegram channels and other social media, threatening attacks during the holidays in the West, especially in Paris, Rome and New York.
[1] Telegram.me/Wakalat Nashir News, December 3, 2017.
[2] See MEMRI JTTM reports: Pro-ISIS Al-Wafa Media Group Circulates Graphic On Telegram Threatening Christmas Attack At The Vatican, November 14, 2017; Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Hints At Christmas, New Year's Attack, Posts Image Threatening Pope Francis, November 17, 2017; ISIS Supporter Distributes Poster Threatening Christmas Attacks In New York, Paris, Rome and London, November 27, 2017; ISIS Supporters Distribute Graphic Threatening Attack In Amsterdam On New Year's Day, December 1, 2017.
[3] Twitter.com/d__8989/status/936670845833023489.