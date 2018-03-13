Afghan Taliban Criticize Upcoming Jakarta Peace Conference: 'The Jihad Of Our Nation Is A Legitimate Struggle'

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) has criticized an upcoming peace conference of Islamic scholars from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Indonesia to discuss and find a peaceful solution to the Afghan situation. Indonesia is to host the conference in Jakarta.

In a statement, the Islamic Emirate accused foreign powers of undermining the jihad and continuing their occupation of Afghanistan through "misleading propaganda, psychological warfare, undercover plots, fake fatwas and other non-military tactics like peace processes."

Excerpts from the statement are given below:

"The Invaders Are Determined To Force The Mujahideen To Abandon Jihad, Raise Their Hands In Surrender And Accept An Invasion"

"[T]he western invaders – even though they have been defeated and humiliated by Allah Almighty on the battlefield [in Afghanistan] – have not abandoned their determination to occupy. The invaders have employed various stratagems to prolong their indirect occupation, an important part of which is called the 'peace process' which seeks the surrender of mujahideen and invalidation of jihad by legitimizing the stooge Kabul regime and by passing preposterous fatwas.

"The transgressing enemy now wants to pacify the jihadi uprising of the Afghan nation through misleading propaganda, psychological warfare, undercover plots, fake fatwas and other non-military tactics like peace processes. The invaders are determined to force the mujahideen to abandon jihad, raise their hands in surrender and accept an invasion which cannot be justified religiously nor accepted by human conscience.

"In order to give a legal face to the illegitimate Kabul administration and in the series of propaganda and deceptive 'peace process' efforts, this time around the enemies of our religion, country and independence want to fool internationally respected scholars and Islamic countries by convening a gathering of Islamic scholars in the city of Jakarta, Indonesia or in another country.

"The surrogate Kabul administration has declared that this conference will be convened at their behest in order to legitimize the presence of infidel invaders in the Islamic country of Afghanistan by providing misleading information and painting the legitimate jihad of the mujahideen as corruption. They want to present the sacred jihad in Afghanistan which is on the brink of success as unlawful bloodshed which opposes the texts of Shari'ah and defames the name of jihad."

"The American Taghut (Idol) Is The Most Tyrannical Occupier Of The Current Era And Her Hands Are Stained With The Blood Of Hundreds Of Thousands Of Muslims"

"We wish – due to Islamic brotherhood and in light of Shari'ah – to send the following message to the noble scholars of the world specifically to the scholars of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Indonesia and other Islamic countries:

"'You know better than anyone else that the American Taghut (idol) is the most tyrannical occupier of the current era and her hands are stained with the blood of hundreds of thousands of Muslims. You also understand that our nation is a Muslim nation, a poor suffering nation whose home has been invaded by foreign forces. You also realize that the jihad of our nation is a legitimate struggle being guided and led by esteemed scholars and is the final effort of an oppressed nation against a transgressing occupier. You also recognize that this conference under the misleading title of peace is being convened by the invaders and their stooges solely for the subjugation of our people.

"'And surely you are also aware of the tricks of the Western media that no matter how much you criticize the West inside the conference hall or talk about truth and Shari'ah, all of it shall stay inside the conference hall and only that will come out to the public which is in the interest of America and damaging to the Muslims and sacred jihad. They shall characterize sacred jihad founded on the texts and principles of Shari'ah as terrorism and will point to noble scholars as reference. Therefore, we wish to remind you once again that may Allah forbid, your attending of such conference organized by aggressors is not interpreted as a sort of support for them and may Allah forbid, you do not become an instance of this admonition.'"

"Esteemed noble scholars!

"The Islamic Emirate believes with complete reliance on divine help that the enemies of Islam will fail in such intelligence ploys just as they have faced defeat on the battlefield. But due to Islamic brotherhood, we hope that the governments of the Islamic world will not facilitate such conventions. Our message to the noble scholars is that they avoid participation in such gatherings and decide on this matter based on the book of Allah, prophetic traditions and demands of faith. Do not afford an opportunity to the invading infidels in Afghanistan to misuse your name and participation in this conference as means of attaining their malicious objective. If it is not possible to openly declare your support for the mujahideen, then it surely is possible for us to safeguard ourselves from such plots of the infidels and adopt a stance of non-participation."

Source: Alemarah-english.com (Afghanistan), March 10, 2018. The original English of the statement has been lightly edited for clarity and standardization.