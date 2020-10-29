Afghan Taliban Condemn French President Emmanuel Macron For His Remarks On Islam, Say: 'It Would Be Better If He Carefully Studied Islam'

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Afghan Taliban organization), which earlier this year signed a peace deal with the U.S. in Doha, has condemned French President Emmanuel Macron for his remarks on Islam. Macron's criticism of Islam followed recent jihadi attacks in France over the issue of the publication of cartoons of Prophet Muhammad.

On October 2, in a speech on countering radical Islam in France, the French president described Islam as "a religion that is in crisis all over the world today" and announced that his government would seek to combat "foreign interference" in the practice of Islam in France.[1]

The Afghan Taliban organization issued the following statement criticizing Marcon:[2]

"The French President (Macron) recently made irresponsible remarks against Islam and alleged that Islam was facing a crisis internationally and is in need of reform, placed restrictions on Muslims in France and other such measures.

"The Islamic Emirate condemns the comments of the French President and considers it a stand against nations. It would be better if he carefully studied Islam instead of making ignorant Islamophobic remarks, to stop making irresponsible comments based on deficient information of hostile actors and to stop assuming a stand that threatens international peace and inflames enmity and animosity among nations.

"This is the umpteenth time that the supposed caricatures of the Great Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (peace and blessing be upon him), have been displayed in France and numerous evil circles in the country have promoted a misleading image of Muslims."