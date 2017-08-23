‎10-Year-Old American Boy Threatens President Trump In ISIS Raqqa ‎Video: 'This Battle Is Not Going To End In Raqqa Or Mosul, ‎It's Going To End In Your Lands'‎

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On August 23, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) Raqqa Province released a video featuring a 10-year-old American boy named Yusuf who threatens President Trump, saying that the war will come to the U.S.

Yusuf notes that he immigrated from "America, [the] land of kufr [unbelief]," to the Islamic State with his mother two years ago, and that he is the son of an American veteran "who fought the mujahideen in Iraq [during the Iraq War]." Yusuf says that prior to arriving in the Islamic State, he "didn't know much about Islam except the name." The identity of his parents is not revealed in the video.

The video features Yusuf and his friend Abdallah (age seven) from Sinjar, Iraq, at various locations in Raqqa, Syria. Yusuf says that the two live in the same house and that they are like brothers, united by Islam.

Yusuf delivers several messages from within Raqqa, noting the ongoing military campaign against the Islamic State stronghold, and that the campaign is being waged "because the Muslims living in it have learned the meaning of jihad and have established the rule of Allah..." Yusuf also describes the "random bombings" hitting the city and the weapons used in these bombings.

In one scene, Yusuf speaks from inside a mosque that has been bombed, reiterating that the trials currently afflicting the Islamic State are only a test of belief by Allah. In another scene, Yusuf and Abdallah are seen playing on a playground. Yusuf says: "We are not scared of their planes, because we know they don't fly except by the rule of Allah."

Yusuf also addresses President Trump, saying that the war will come to the U.S.: "My message to Trump, the puppet of the Jews, Allah has promised us victory and promised you defeat. This battle is not going to end in Raqqa or Mosul, it's going to end in your lands. By the will of Allah, we will have victory, so get ready for the fighting has just begun."

The final segment shows Yusuf training in the use of a sniper rifle inside a building.