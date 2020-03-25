White Supremacist Online Radio Outlets Call For Race War, Espouse Antisemitic Conspiracy Theories, Recruit For Violent Neo-Nazi Groups

Introduction

The world of white supremacist and white nationalist broadcasting is vast, covering a wide variety of topics, ideologies, and motivations. White victimhood and Holocaust denial are two of the most common themes, but some organizations on the air push for a violent overthrow of the U.S. government as part of a race war. Furthermore, several of these broadcasts serve as recruitment platforms for neo-Nazi and white supremacist organizations such as the National Socialist Movement (NSM), Combat 18 (Skinheads),[1] and the Ku Klux Klan (KKK). Today, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some online radio platforms are promoting antisemitic conspiracy theories by accusing Jews of creating and spreading the virus.

Some broadcasting outlets have several hundred listeners, but others have hundreds of thousands, and the output and audiences of some are growing fast.

One broadcasting platform, which has over 2,700 subscribers, hosts a number of white supremacist groups, including a branch of the KKK, a neo-Nazi organization, and an extreme white supremacist terroristic network. The platform promotes the idea of "White Revolution," which they call "Boogaloo" and "RaHoWa" (Racial Holy War) with the ultimate aim of establishing a white ethno-state. These radio shows serve as recruitment platforms for these groups.

An additional platform, with over 28,000 listeners, comprises several different shows, each focusing on a different topic of concern for the white supremacist cause, such as white supremacist rallies in the country, white power music, and Holocaust denial. The radio's director, who hosts his own show, plays white power music, denies the Holocaust, promotes white revolution, and discusses solutions to "the Jewish Question."

A website featuring video and audio broadcasts belongs to a white nationalist organization with an audience of well over 100,000. The website's shows discuss white identity and culture and antisemitic conspiracy theories, and instruct listeners in their view of what it means to be white.

One of the most well-known neo-Nazi organizations in the U.S. has its own media network, with over 28,000 listeners.. The network's broadcast content includes interpretive readings of Mein Kampf, discussions of crimes committed by African-Americans, and Holocaust denial. In recent weeks, the neo-Nazi organization has added a show produced by a branch of the KKK, further suggesting cooperation among various neo-Nazi and white supremacist movements. On each show, the host encourages listeners to join the organizations.

Another white supremacist and white nationalist podcast platform covers U.S., European, and global topics, often through the lens of antisemitic conspiracy theories. This platform also owns a separate website for some of its podcasts and articles, and together they have a combined audience of over 13,000.

Furthermore, an additional platform for white nationalist and white supremacist radio shows and blogs, with more than 97,000 subscribers, is home to several prominent white supremacist websites, groups and individuals. The content featured on the website includes Holocaust revisionism, proposed 'solutions' to multiculturalism, white power music, and advocacy for the Northwest Imperative.[2]



A white supremacist radio show network

Analysis Of The Broadcast Content

The content broadcasted on the various different platforms reflects the extreme and violent white supremacy that they are trying to promote. This content, along with the growing online threats on social media, and the ongoing contemporary conspiracy theories, attempts to recruit new members for these groups and organizations, and can potentially create a domestic terrorism threat.

Platforms For Extremism

Extremist social media accounts have a tenuous relationship with the platforms on which they publish their content. Platforms have terms of service, but enforcement is inconsistent. Many extremist users have been "de-platformed" from YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and the like, and have turned to alternative sites with lax rules such as BitChute and Gab, or are publishing their content on their own websites.

A neo-Nazi organization, as well as two other networks, broadcast their programs on a website that serves as a radio hosting platform. The "Terms of Service" of the website state: "The Service shall be used only in accordance with these Terms. Users may not: Publish any content that promotes either directly or indirectly hate, racism, discrimination, pornography, violence." While the neo-Nazi and white supremacist radio shows on this platform are clearly in violation of these terms, they continue broadcasting on website with impunity.

The Bitchute[3] and DLive[4] platforms inform users that content creators are solely responsible for the content that they publish. Both sites are host to many hateful, antisemitic, and racist accounts, like a white nationalist organization and a white supremacist Northern-European organization, which regularly air Holocaust denial, antisemitic conspiracy theories, and racism to audiences of thousands.

YouTube is one of the few platforms that have made a significant effort to purge hatemongers, racists, and antisemites from its platform, but it has yet to remove all white supremacist accounts.[5] Two well-known online white supremacists have active YouTube accounts via which they spread their hate and conspiracy theories to over 100,000 users.



The leader of a U.S. base neo-Nazi organization, and host to two of their radio shows, wearing a Nazi armband at an NSM rally

Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories

A theme becoming increasingly common online among white supremacist and conspiracy theorists is that Jews are responsible for or are connected to the global spread of COVID-19. This is seen in forums and social media, and also on white supremacist radio shows. For example, on a neo-Nazi radio show that recently aired, the host said: "We always love to hear from our Jewish doctors out there and what they have to say in regards to, when they... start diseases out there such as Corona, cause panic to manipulate the stock market, the world economy, and then coincidentally come out with cures that are based out of Israel."

On another platform, a guest host further promoted the theory: "It is rumored that the coronavirus was grown and cultured in Israel. Now that’s been online... The parade that they usually hold in May, the Jews, with the Holocaust survivors, and young Jews marching into Auschwitz, may have to be cancelled... So even in the health scare and pandemic that we are suffering right now, the Jewish media is using it to further their own cause, by putting a disruption of Holocaust survivors returning to their camp after 75 years."

A Pervasive and Growing Threat

The six organizations in this report serve as a window into the world of online white nationalist and white supremacist broadcasting. Some radio programs explicitly recruit members for hate groups. Some of the white supremacist radio shows attempt to indoctrinate listeners with their ideology. Finally, there are white supremacist and white nationalist shows that maintain a facade of news commentary, and espouse a pro-white, antisemitic, conspiratorial view that is less clearly connected to extremist and violent groups.

There is significant overlap in content on these platforms, often with a thin line separating violent from nonviolent programming. For example, the neo-Nazi host of one radio show, is a regular caller on a different violent neo-Nazi show, and guest-hosted a program a third platform. There are hundreds of content creators across social media that reach wide audiences with their extremist content. These programs indoctrinate listeners, spread hate and conspiracy theories, and encourage others to take not only political, but also criminal and violent action.

This report reviews and analyzes the various radio shows and the platforms hosting them, showing their impact on listeners and their methods of generating increased extremism – which, combined, cultivate a growing threat of potential domestic terrorism in the U.S.

YOU MUST BE SUBSCRIBED TO THE MEMRI WHITE SUPREMACIST THREAT MONITOR (WSTM) TO READ THE FULL REPORT. GOVERNMENT AND MEDIA CAN REQUEST A COPY BY WRITING TO [email protected] WITH THE REPORT TITLE IN THE SUBJECT LINE.