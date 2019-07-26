White Supremacist Online Incitement – Account Review: KKK Recruiter Promotes Violent Calls To Action Against Jews, Blacks, LGBTQ, And Muslims: 'Jew [sic] Are Not People... KILLEM ALL'

The following report, published as part of the MEMRI White Supremacist Monitoring Project, presents information about a social media account that posts and discusses racist content and threats, indicating that the account owner is white supremacist and KKK recruiter. Identifying information has been redacted.

Threat/risk assessment:

The user on the VKontakte (VK) platform, who goes by "K. K.," claims to be a member of the Klu Klux Klan's Patriotic Brigade. Information gathered from K. K.’s VK account shows that over the past two years, he has called for violent action in the context of his expressions of hatred of Jews, blacks, the LGBTQ community, and Muslims. He has referred to Pittsburgh synagogue shooter Robert Bowers[1] as an "American aryan hero," and expressed his support for the murder of people he considers to be "race traitors."[2] K.K. posts images of his firearms and knives and encourages others to engage in acts of violence against the targeted groups.

On July 3, 2019, he uploaded a graphic with the text "Jew [sic] are not people and deserve no human Decency to be shown either KILLEM ALL."

Platforms: VKontakte

Account Profile:

K. K.'s account states that he was "born in Hamburg, Germany," likely a reference to his neo-Nazi beliefs. He appears to be a "Kleagle" (recruitment officer) for the Patriotic Brigade of the Ku Klux Klan. He shared links to the group's website, which is currently down. He appears to share many images of himself on his account.

Affiliations, Ideological content and context:

K.K. is a white supremacist whose hatred is directed primarily at Jews, blacks, the LGBTQ community, and Muslims. He regularly promotes the concept of RAHOWA ("Racial Holy War") and supports "racial cleansing." He also uses the "14 words" motto popularized by white supremacist David Lane – "We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children."

K.K. promotes the 1938 antisemitic book My Irrelevant Defence: Being Meditations Inside Gaol and Out on Jewish Ritual Murder by British fascist Arnold S. Leese[3] that discusses numerous blood libels and alleged murders by Jews.

Main Evidence[4]:

On July 3, 2019, K.K. uploaded a graphic featuring a skull biting down on a knife, with two assault rifles in the background. The text in the image reads "Jew [sic] are not people and deserve no human Decency to be shown either KILLEM ALL – RaHoWa."

On November 27, 2018, K.K. posted an image depicting a stereotypical Jew emerging from a television set to tamper with the brain of the viewer, reflecting the antisemitic trope about Jews controlling the media. He wrote in the post: "dear God I pray for the death of Millions and millions of Jews and if I may, may I please be put in charge of tormenting the Jews for eternity. If I do get put in charge of hell I promise Satan will suffer under my rule."

A graphic posted October 7, 2018 in a VK group called "D. F. shows a child being bullied, with the text "Start bullying early and often so by HS [High School] everyone knows who the queers are. Fuck you Faggot." On October 25, 2018, K.K. commented on the post with an image of two knives and a handgun, writing: "KILL'EM ALL HANG THEIR FUCKIN BODIES IN THE HALLS KILL'EM ALL KILL'EM ALL… WHITE POWER… being gay goes against the whole purpose of the 14 words, and anything or anyone that goes against the 14 words should never breathe."

On May 18, 2018 K.K. reposted a post by VK user "S.S." that included an image of a white woman apparently about to engage in sexual relations with multiple black men and another showing a rotting corpse of the same woman. The text stated "Get what you deserve." K. K.'s post included an image of a white woman with the text "My best friend mudsharked [i.e. went with a black man] and got pregnant. I held her down while the brotherhood stomped her stomach repeatedly until she vomited blood." He wrote on the post: "Race Traitors deserve no mercy."

VK user "J. M" commented on K.K.'s post above: "The ultimate betrayal....dirty savages will get what is coming to them," to which K.K. responded, "J. M, absolutely none Brother ,,,, if I could work at a Death Camp for Race Traitors I would throw their mutant devil seed children into woodchippers and the Traitors would eat mutant soup everyday."

On October 30, 2018, K.K. uploaded a post stating: "as the detectives scratch their heads trying to figure out why did this guy shoot up a Jewish synagogue – doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure it out – KILL"EM ALL KILL'EM ALL – those are 11 opportunities that some child will not be molested or some perverse act homosexuality will not be committed – ROBERT BOWER AMERICAN ARYAN HERO."

On February 20, 2019, K.K. posted Patriotic Brigade recruitment material, writing: "If you do not know what it means to be a klansman read Romans 12... Knightskkk.net you will see an application there no matter where you are on this planet if you need a sponsore accept the light of Christ my brother my sister and I will be proud to sponsor you. and identified himself as a "Kleagle."

On February 2, 2018, he posted several images of firearms, including a handgun, a submachinegun, and an assault rifle, writing "Spray & Pray" and "More toys." On February 20, 2018 he posted an image of a knife, writing: "Check out my new nigger killer. Yeah I could just shoot a nigger but what fun is that."

On February 28, 2019, K.K. shared a link to the 1938 book by British fascist Arnold S. Leese My Irrelevant Defence: Being Meditations Inside Gaol and Out on Jewish Ritual Murder[5] He included an image of the book's table of contents and some quotes, and wrote: "This tells all about the truth about the Jews and their Bible there is very good reason for wanting all Jews exterminated and anyone who sympathizes with them exterminated not murders that killed exterminated."

On September 16, 2018, K.K. posted two images. One, titled "Christian Identity," included a definition of "separatism" and images of Nazi, KKK, Confederate, National Socialist Movement, and Celtic wheel cross flags and symbols; the other included the same motifs and a dark figure with the KK blood drop cross. He wrote on the post: "I logged in to another site ,the absolute last place I would or should see a nigger !!! The.first thing I saw was a nigger without a ROPE around it's neck. The only way I want to see a nigger is dying or dead I have 0 tolerance for nigger lovers."

On May 18, 2018, K.K. posted multiple images related to racial cleansing, "14 Words," multiculturalism, and white genocide, all with the emblem of the "BraunZone Deutschland" group that shares similar content on multiple platforms including as Gab and VK. K.K. wrote on his post, "Racial Cleansing is a must." One image shows a white woman with black hands; on this he wrote, "Black is so dirty let's clean it until it's white."