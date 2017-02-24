Want To Defeat The Legacy Of ISIS? Try Rebuilding Non-Muslim Communities It Has Destroyed

The following is an op-ed by MEMRI Vice President Alberto M. Fernandez that was published in the Washington Post on May 24, 2017 (read the op-ed on Washingtonpost.com here).



Muslims and Christian Iraqi civilians carry a wooden cross last month near a monastery in Mosul, northern Iraq. A group of civilian activists raised the cross as a message of love and peaceful coexistence between communities in Mosul, an Iraqi activist said. (Omar Alhayali/European Pressphoto Agency)

Alberto Fernandez, vice president of the Middle East Media Research Institute, served as the State Department’s coordinator for the Center for Strategic Counterterrorism Communications from March 2012 to February 2015

The Islamic State’s self-declared caliphate is crumbling, if all too slowly. Sadly, though, its ultimate collapse will not be the end of the story. It will leave behind a still-lethal insurgency that will almost certainly attempt to stage terrorist attacks around the world as well as a wide swath of physical destruction and devastated lives stretching from Aleppo to Ramadi.

And yet, even while the Islamic State is "losing," there is no denying that it has also "won" some things. It has created grim facts on the ground. It has wiped out communities that will never rise again. Many Yazidi villages and towns within its orbit are destined to remain permanently empty because of slaughter and the flight of despairing survivors. Islamic State jihadists also succeeded in destroying the ancient Christian community of Mosul, whose surviving members were robbed of everything they had when they were expelled from the city in July 2014. Many of the survivors of these same minority groups remain scattered around the region, and some still haven’t decided whether they should stay, with all the risks that it would entail, or leave forever. The Islamic State has torn a hole in the fabric of the region’s millennia-old diversity that can never be fully repaired.