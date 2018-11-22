On This Thanksgiving, MEMRI Is Grateful To Its Donors

Thank you for your support this past year. By being a part of the MEMRI community of readers, viewers, and supporters, you have made MEMRI’s 20th year extra special.

So far in 2018, MEMRI has released nearly 600 translations, over 100 Inquiry and Analysis reports and MEMRI Daily Briefs, 1,600 Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor and 250 Cyber and Jihad Lab reports, and nearly 600 translated media clips, and added hundreds of reports to our websites.

Because of your support, purveyors of hate in the U.S. and Europe are being exposed, are issuing public apologies and, in some cases, are being punished, while the voices of proponents of reform across the Middle East are being amplified.

Together, we are fighting terrorism and helping those who are speaking out against hatred and who are advocating for reform to be heard. Your support helps to make this possible.

On behalf of the team at MEMRI, thank you!