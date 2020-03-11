Telegram Channels Incite Violence In English And French Against Arabs, Blacks, Antifa; Share Videos Of Now-Incarcerated Man Threatening Antisemitic, Racist Shooting

In February 2020, a Telegram channel published a series of images calling for direct action against Arabs, Antifa and black people. These images were later reposted in March by another channel that promotes violent white supremacy in French and English. The former channel also published videos of an armed man, who can be identified, who is now in prison following investigation by authorities for appearing to be planning a violent atttack. The videos included a message hoping he will still carry out his plans.

The following report will examine the threats and calls to action as posted on the Telegram channels.

Direct Threats And Calls To Action

In February and March 2020, a graphic calling to kill Arabs, Black people and Antifa was posted on the Telegram channels. A French version was also shared.

In February and March 2020, an anti-Muslim/Arab image was posted on Telegram calling to kill Muslims, in response to the 2016 terrorist attack in Nice, France.

In February and March 2020, an image calling to kill immigrants in France was posted in the Telegram channels. In the left image, the caption is translated into French.

In February and March 2020, a graphic was posted in both Telegram channels calling for the killing of black people and Arabs. The graphic was also shared in French.

One channel published videos of an armed man who can be identified and who is now in prison following an investigation for appearing to be planning a violent attack. The videos of him stating his desire to murder, posted on the Telegram channel in October 2019, included a message expressing hope that he will still get to carry out his plans.

In a video posted on October 1, the man expresses his hatred of Jews, and states that he wants to shoot up a synagogue because the Jews "are killing our race." He concludes the video by shouting encouragement to gas Jews and launch a race war while firing his weapon.

Ideology

In February and March 2020, a graphic was posted on both channels with an English and French version of David Lane's "14 Words" translated into French: "We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children." The graphic also includes white supremacist symbol the Black Sun, as well as the number 1488, a hate symbol widely used by white supremacists. The number 14 refers to the "14 Words" and 88 represents "HH," an acronym for "Heil Hitler."

In March, one channel uploaded a video showing rallies, vandalism, flag burnings, and military-style training conducted by white supremacist organizations.



Screenshot of the video showing the activity of white supremacist groups and terrorist organizations.