Sudanese Preacher Abdallah Hassan Jiballah: Hatred, Hostility Towards The Jews Is Part Of Islam; It Is Forbidden To Normalize Relations, Form Alliances With Them

Sudanese preacher Abdallah Hassan Jiballah said in a sermon that was uploaded to the Internet on March 1, 2020 that the Jews are disbelievers who shed the blood of the prophets of Allah, and that hatred and hostility towards the Jews is an intrinsic part of Islam. He said that normalizing relations and forming alliances with the Jews is forbidden by shari'a law.

"Hatred And Hostility Towards [The Jews] Is A Part Of Our Faith"

Abdallah Hassan Jiballah: "The Jews are the slayers of the prophets. They are shedders of blood who disbelieved prophets, and Allah detailed many more of their characteristics. Therefore, hatred and hostility towards them is a part of our faith."

"Normalizing [Relations] With [The Jews] Is Haram; It Is Forbidden"

"Brothers, normalizing [relations] with [the Jews] is haram. It is forbidden. It cannot be compared to the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah. Why? Because that treaty was conducted for the preponderant interest of the Muslims and for a limited period of ten years, which the Prophet Muhammad did not extend. It was only for a period of ten years, and for the preponderant interest of the Muslims.

"If there is something [in a treaty] that negates the faith of a Muslim, yet he still normalizes relations with them – that is haram. Such normalization is forbidden by shari'a law. Therefore, my brothers, Allah made it forbidden to be allies [with the Jews] and to support them."