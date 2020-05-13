memri
Speaker At Hamas Police Graduation Ceremony: The Sons Of Palestine Were Born To Blow Up Their Enemies, Die As Martyrs

On May 7, 2020, Al-Aqsa TV (Gaza – Hamas) aired a police graduation ceremony. A speaker at the ceremony said: "Palestine is a mother [that says]: 'My son, come join the fight. You were not born to live, but in order to die as a martyr, blowing up your enemies in the occupation.'"

"Palestine Is A Mother That Gives Birth Only To Heroes"

Speaker: "Palestine is a mother that gives birth only to heroes. When she pushes a child out of her belly, what does she say to him?

"You Were Not Born To Live, But In Order To Die As A Martyr, Blowing Up The Enemies In The Occupation"

"'My son, come join the fight. You were not born to live, but in order to die as a martyr, blowing up your enemies in the occupation.'"

