Sermons In Iran Following U.S. Designation Of IRGC As Terrorist Organization: If The IRGC Is A Terrorist Organization, We Are All Terrorists; Don't Play With The Lion's Tail; We Want America To Cease To Exist

This clip is a compilation of Friday sermons that aired on various Iranian TV channels on April 12, 2019 following the United States' designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization. Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Movahedi-Kermani, a member of the Assembly of Experts and the Expediency Council, said in a sermon in Tehran that aired on Channel 1 TV that "stupid Trump's" declaration runs contrary to every international principle and that it is proof that America is the "mother of all terrorism." He said that all Iranians are guardians of the Revolution and added: "Do not play with the lion's tail. The IRGC can turn Tel Aviv to rubble with its missiles." Mohammad Mokhtari said in a Birjand sermon that aired on Khorasan Jonoobi TV that President Trump is acting like he still manages a real estate agency and that the IRGC will fight arrogance "more decisively" than in the past, adding that the American military and its "mercenary terrorists" will no longer be able to find safety anywhere. Abolghasem Yaghoubi said in a Bojnurd sermon that aired on Khorasan Shomali TV that all Iranians are "members" of the IRGC, and the audience chanted: "What does America think? Iran is full of IRGC members." Yaghoubi said: "Are we all terrorists? Very well, we are...Come and fight, and we'll see who's the hero." He said that Iran wants America to cease to exist.

Channel 1, Iranian TV – "Mr. Trump, Do Not Play With The Lion's Tail, If The Leader Allows It, The [IRGC] Can Turn Tel Aviv To Rubble With Its Missiles"

Mohammad Ali Movahedi-Kermani: "The governmental bodies and military forces of any country constitute important parts of the regime, and designating them as terror organizations runs counter to every international principle, law, and regulation. I do not know what the qualifications of stupid Trump are. I don't know what he is doing or what he thinks he is doing. How is it possible?

[...]

"Today, all the people of the world, and especially the nations of the region, received proof that America is the mother of all terrorism."

Crowd: "Allah Akbar! Allah Akbar! Allah Akbar! Khamenei is the Leader! Death to those who oppose the Rule of the Jurisprudent! Death to England! Death to the hypocrites and the infidels! Death to Israel!"

[...]

Mohammad Ali Movahedi-Kermani: "It was the IRGC that brought calamity on America's evil offsprings in the region, and that thwarted the realization of America's goals in the region. Therefore, it is ridiculous to claim that the U.S. opposes terrorism and that the IRGC is a terrorist [group].

[...]

"Those idiots do not know that we are all IRGC. All of us Iranians are guardians of the revolution."

Crowd: "Allah Akbar! Allah Akbar! Allah Akbar! Khamenei is the Leader! Death to those who oppose the Rule of the Jurisprudent! Death to England! Death to the hypocrites and the infidels! Death to Israel!"

[...]

Mohammad Ali Movahedi-Kermani: "Mr. Trump, you poor thing! You don't know the IRGC yet. The IRGC is standing like a firm mountain, and it guards the revolution and its achievements. Mr. Trump, do not play with the lion's tail. If the Leader allows it, the [IRGC] can turn Tel Aviv to rubble with its missiles."

Crowd: "Allah Akbar! Allah Akbar! Allah Akbar! Khamenei is the Leader! Death to those who oppose the Rule of the Jurisprudent! Death to England! Death to the hypocrites and the infidels! Death to Israel!"

[...]

Birjand Sermon Khorasan Jonoobi TV – The IRGC "Will Fight Arrogance More Decisively Than In The Past, It Will Be A Thorn In The Eye Of The Oppressors... The American Military And Its Mercenary Terrorists Will No Longer Find Safety Anywhere"

Mohammad Mokhtari: "The most important thing these days is the unconventional, illegal, and irrational stupidity of the brainless president of the arrogant and world-devouring United States. He still thinks like the manager of a real estate agency. He thinks that the world is a real estate agency at his disposal. [The IRGC] is an official military force of a U.N. member state, and because of his stupidity, insolence, and childishness – and out of despair, jealousy, and grudge – [Trump] thinks that he has the right to present it as a terrorist [group]. This is definitely not the behavior of a country purporting [to be a superpower]. This is a baseless and illegal measure. This behavior is caused by psychological warfare and childish complexes, and it will have no impact whatsoever on the valuable activity of our dear IRGC. The IRGC enjoys the support of the people and this is manifest clearly these days. By his own hand, Trump has added a stamp saying 'anti-arrogance' to the IRGC's scoresheet.

"Allah willing, [the IRGC] will fight arrogance more decisively than in the past. It will be a thorn in the eye of the oppressors, and a light in the eye of the oppressed. The American military and its mercenary terrorists will no longer find safety anywhere."

[...]

Bonjurd Sermon, Khorasan Shomali TV – "America, We Don't Want Anything From You, We Only Want That You Cease To Exist, Because You Are The Mother Of All Corruption In This Country – We Don't Want You To Exist"

Abolghasem Yaghoubi: "They think that only people who wear green and the IRGC insignia are revolutionary guards. Look at Iran today. You hear this slogan throughout Iran. Everybody is saying: We are IRGC members. What does America think? Iran is full of IRGC members.

[...]

Crowd: "What does America think? Iran is full of IRGC members. What does America think? Iran is full of IRGC members. What does America think? Iran is full of IRGC members. What does America think? Iran is full of IRGC members."

Abolghasem Yaghoubi: "Okay, now that Iran is full of IRGC members – whom does America want to fight? Who is it calling a terrorist? Are we all terrorists? Very well. We are. Bring it on.

"If you're a man, bring it on. If you see us as terrorists, come to the battlefield. Come and fight, and we'll see who's the hero.

[...]

"In The Guardian, one of those Westerners said: '[Qasem] Soleimani is frightening. He is everywhere and nowhere.' The Americans said that.

[...]

"Another one said: 'if I see Soleimani, I'll ask him: What do you want from us?'

[...]

"I would like to answer this person. On behalf of General Soleimani, I would like to answer that American. There used to be a man called [Hassan] Modarres in this country, and he drove [King] Reza Khan crazy. One day Reza Khan asked Modarres: 'What do you want from me?' Modarres answered: 'Nothing but your life.' This is also General Soleimani's answer to America: America, we don't want anything from you. We only want that you cease to exist, because you are the mother of all corruption in this country. We don't want you to exist."